How Close Are These Flying Taxi Stocks to Commercialisation?

There was some big news out of the flying taxi sector this week: Toyota Motor Corporation [TM] has launched the initial phase of a strategic manufacturing partnership with Joby Aviation [JOBY] to support production of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

The collaboration is structured through a joint venture, Joby Toyota Aero Manufacturing Preparation Company, based in California and owned 51% by Toyota and 49% by Joby. It is intended to combine Joby’s eVTOL technology development with Toyota’s manufacturing expertise and production scale capabilities.

While the flying taxi sector has been gaining momentum in recent years, this partnership marks a significant step towards commercialisation. By coupling advanced eVTOL design with industrial-scale automotive manufacturing capability, the venture reflects a shift from prototype development to scalable production.

It seems that flying taxis are on the cusp of gliding out of science fiction and into the skies of the world’s cities.

Test flights have been held from New York to Japan, but Dubai looks like it will be the first city to launch an integrated commercial air taxi network, in partnership with Joby. The network will connect the airport with the marina, downtown and leisure districts. As air mobility researcher Eding Yi recently wrote for Monocle, “It’s a very Dubai move: make the future bookable and close to a hotel lobby. The project’s lesson is that the aircraft is just the most visible part. The harder work takes place below: regulation, creating airport links, dealing with noise, ensuring safety and gaining public trust.”

This stock analysis will unpack three leading eVTOL stocks, tracking their recent progress and weighing what they offer to investors.

Joby Aviation: The industrialisation play

Joby is positioning itself as one of the most advanced developers of pilot-operated air taxis aimed at short-haul urban routes. The company is still pre-commercial, but it has moved into late-stage certification and testing, with FAA-conforming aircraft now undergoing evaluation as it targets initial passenger services in the near term.

Recent momentum has been driven by both operational and strategic milestones. In March 2026, Joby began flight testing its first production-conforming aircraft for FAA Type Inspection Authorization, a key step towards certification, while reporting steady progress across its regulatory pathway. Financially, it reported Q1 2026 results on 5 May, delivering an adjusted loss per share of $0.12, ahead of consensus estimates of a $0.21 loss. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.25m, also above expectations of $20.17m. Its next earnings report is scheduled for 5 August.

Most significantly, Joby has deepened its industrialisation push through its collaboration with Toyota, designed to bring automotive-grade production systems into aircraft manufacturing. Joby and Toyota first partnered in 2020, when the latter made an initial investment of nearly $400m in the former. Since then, Toyota has progressively deepened its commitment, increasing total backing to approximately $900m.

It also continues to expand its global launch roadmap, with Dubai and US pilot operations forming the backbone of its near-term commercial strategy.

JOBY stock is down 33% year-to-date.

JOBY stock chart by TradingView

Archer Aviation: The first-to-fly bet

Archer Aviation [ACHR] is positioning itself as one of the most aggressive eVTOL contenders in the race to near-term commercialisation, with a clear focus on achieving early US passenger operations. The company has made regulatory progress, including advancing through FAA certification phases and expanding its piloted flight test programme, which management has tied to a 2026 initial operations target under federal integration initiatives.

Operationally, Archer is building out infrastructure readiness in parallel with aircraft development, including planned deployment pathways in key US cities and international launch discussions in markets such as the UAE. The company also benefits from strong strategic backing, notably from aerospace and mobility partners, alongside major pre-orders from commercial aviation stakeholders, which underpin its scaling narrative.

Financially, Archer remains pre-profitability and capital-intensive, but continues to maintain substantial liquidity while investing heavily in certification, production tooling, and ecosystem partnerships. While it is often framed alongside peers like Joby Aviation, the sector reality is that no eVTOL developer has yet achieved sustained commercial passenger operations.

In essence, Archer’s edge is not manufacturing scale but regulatory sequencing and go-to-market timing. The thesis is that if it can clear FAA certification milestones slightly ahead of peers and secure early operational routes (particularly in the US and UAE), it could establish first-mover advantage in real-world passenger service, even if production scale is initially thinner.

ACHR is down 34.57% since the start of the year.

ACHR stock chart by TradingView

EHang: Big fish in a small pond

EHang Holdings [EH] is a pioneering Chinese aerospace company that develops eVTOLs for urban air mobility, passenger transport and logistics. Its flagship model, the EH216-S, was the first pilotless eVTOL to receive full approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

EHang occupies a different position in the eVTOL landscape from US-based peers like Joby and Archer. Rather than focusing on piloted, certification-heavy aircraft aimed at Western aviation frameworks, EHang is built around autonomous, pre-programmed aerial vehicles designed for short-range urban and tourism routes, particularly within China’s more centrally coordinated regulatory environment.

The company has already achieved a form of commercialisation that many Western peers are still targeting, with certified pilotless passenger-grade aircraft operating in limited sightseeing and demonstration contexts. This gives EHang a notable “first mover in constrained use cases” advantage, even if its systems are less aligned with the long-range, FAA-style certification pathways that define the US eVTOL race.

Despite its progress domestically, scaling globally would likely require adaptation to stricter certification regimes and broader air traffic integration standards. As a result, EHang is best understood, not as a direct rival in the US commercial rollout race, but as the leading test case for autonomous, enclosed-market urban air mobility deployment.

EH stock has plummeted year-to-date, and is down nearly 50%. This is partly attributable to a dismal fiscal Q1 earnings report where aircraft deliveries plunged 94% sequentially to just four EH216 units, generating a total $3.7m in sales – compared to the $53.9m analysts had expected.

EH chart by TradingView

Conclusion: The investment case for JOBY, ACHR and EH

This is how the three stocks currently compare in terms of fundamentals.

JOBY ACHR EH Market Cap $8.70bn $3.75bn $509.68m P/S Ratio 99.06 1,760 8.12 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 108.90% 3,053.52% 13.91% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 99.34% 891.46% 70.51%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Taken together, Joby, Archer and EHang illustrate three distinct routes to the same endgame: scalable urban air mobility.

The sector itself is no longer pure science fiction, but structurally it remains in its early stages. Certification timelines, regulatory alignment and infrastructure build-out matter more than headline aircraft performance. In other words, what happens on the ground is just as important as what happens in the sky, as Eding Yi pointed out.

Joby looks best positioned on industrial execution, leveraging Toyota Motor Corporation to solve the manufacturing bottleneck that typically kills aerospace transitions. Archer, by contrast, is the timing trade, where success depends on translating certification momentum into first-mover commercial routes. EHang sits on a different axis altogether, already demonstrating limited autonomous passenger operations in China, but with a model that is harder to export into FAA-style regimes.

Across all three, the investment case is binary and capital-intensive: success requires not just aircraft delivery, but ecosystem creation. If even one model proves scalable, the market could re-rate sharply; if not, prolonged pre-revenue burn will remain the defining feature.

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