  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Does Twitter’s Spaces Launch Make It An Investment Opportunity?

05 May 2021, 19:40GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

Ask any long-time Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) investor and they will tell you the same thing about the company:

“I wish it would be more innovative!”

Well, it’s finally happening…

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

 

What is ‘Spaces’?

You’ve probably heard of Clubhouse — an app that allows users to join virtual rooms where they can engage in real-time, audio conversations with others, sometimes celebrities.

Well, Twitter’s new ‘Spaces’ feature is pretty much the same thing. The Jack Dorsey-led company began testing Spaces in November 2020 with a limited number of users, but on Monday, it began rolling the product out globally to iOS and Android Twitter users who have 600 or more followers. Twitter also officially unveiled some of the features it’s preparing to launch, like Ticketed Spaces, scheduling features, reminders, support for co-hosting, accessibility improvements, and more.

There’s a lot going on here, but why is Twitter going through all the trouble? After all, if you look at rival Clubhouse’s monthly downloads in 2021, you’ll see that they’ve dropped off a cliff:

January: 2.4 million

February: 9.6 million

March: 2.7 million

April: 922k

Well, there are few platforms more influential on the world stage than Twitter. Spaces could be the next step in its ambitious goal of growing to 315 million users by the end of 2023, up from the 199 million it has now. It could soon potentially also generate revenue by selling tickets to live Spaces events once that feature goes live. 

This chat room medium is rapidly growing in popularity, as evidenced by similar copycat projects from Facebook and Spotify. But should Twitter play its cards right, it could become the leading player in a golden new age for social media content.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How will PayPal’s share price react to earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

How will PayPal’s share price react to earnings?

The payment services company is forecasting positive earnings and revenue growth for its upcoming first-quarter report, but can PayPal’s share price get a much-needed boost?

05 May 2021

  • Fund Watch
  • blockchain

The transformation of the Amplify’s data sharing ETF
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Lyft’s share price pulls a U-turn following Toyota’s Level 5 purchase
  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

How retail and transportation are pushing ahead

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

How will PayPal’s share price react to earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

How will PayPal’s share price react to earnings?

The payment services company is forecasting positive earnings and revenue growth for its upcoming first-quarter report, but can PayPal’s share price get a much-needed boost?

05 May 2021

Lyft’s share price pulls a U-turn following Toyota’s Level 5 purchase
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Lyft’s share price pulls a U-turn following Toyota’s Level 5 purchase

Lyft’s share price has faltered in recent sessions after the company announced it had decided to sell off its self-driving car business, Level 5, to Toyota.

05 May 2021

Can Blink Charging and ChargePoint’s share prices power up?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Can Blink Charging and ChargePoint’s share prices power up?

The electric vehicle revolution isn’t going to go far unless there’s an aggressive expansion in charging stations.

04 May 2021

Dogecoin’s price leap, Coinbase’s positive outlook & Binance’s BaFin cloud
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Dogecoin’s price leap, Coinbase’s positive outlook & Binance’s BaFin cloud

In this week’s crypto round up, Elon Musk’s “favourite” crypto, dogecoin, continues to make gains, Coinbase gets set to report its first public results, and Binance falls foul of German regulators.

04 May 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar