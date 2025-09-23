Crypto Crash: More to Come?

Markets saw over $1.5bn in liquidations earlier this week, one of the year’s largest unwinds, as leveraged bets in ether and bitcoin collapsed. Could the selloff deepen? “Broadly, we see the latest leg lower as a contained deleveraging event for crypto,” Griffin Sears, Global Head of Derivatives at FalconX, told Bloomberg. “However, the increased leverage in crypto relative to a year ago still leaves ample opportunity for outsized moves”.

Nuclear Power Stock Hits New High

Oklo [OKLO] climbed 3.7% to a record $142.85 after breaking ground on its first Aurora reactor, Aurora-INL, at Idaho National Laboratory, under the US Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program. CEO Jacob DeWitte said the milestone accelerates development, Seeking Alpha reported, as Oklo awaits core fabrication approval. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives reiterated a ‘buy’, raising his target to $150 on artificial intelligence-driven (AI) nuclear demand.

Big News on TikTok’s Future

Oracle [ORCL] is to play a key role in post-spinoff TikTok, the Financial Times outlined. The firm “will operate in partnership with the US government to ensure safety and data security across the entire TikTok platform — from source code review, to algorithm retraining, to application development and deployment,” according to a White House official. US President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order later this week authorizing a 120-day window to finalize the plan.

Three Stocks Riding the Edge AI Wave

Edge AI is a booming business. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the edge AI semiconductor market could grow to a value 3.37 times the size of the cloud-based AI semiconductor market by 2032, while one research firm has forecast that the global edge AI market will be worth $143.06bn by 2034, up from $25.65bn in 2025. On Foresight, OPTO unpacks the fundamentals of three stocks at the forefront of the sector.

Seeking Alpha: Chip Stocks to Watch

Following on from the announcement of Nvidia’s [NVDA] plans to invest up to $100bn in OpenAI, Seeking Alpha used their quant ratings to rank the top 10 chip stocks with a market cap of more than $10bn. The top five are: Micron Technology [MU], with a quant rating of 4.98; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM], at 4.84; Analog Devices [ADI], at 4.33; Advanced Micro Devices [AMD], at 4.01; and First Solar [FSLR], at 4.00.

Meta Cute

Meta Platforms [META] is updating Facebook Dating with two features to ease “swipe fatigue”. A new AI dating assistant offers personalized guidance, while the weekly “Meet Cute” feature automatically pairs users with surprise matches via a custom algorithm. Rolling out gradually in the US and Canada, both features aim to help users connect faster without excessive swiping or paid unlocks.

MongoDB’s AI Wins

New York City-based MongoDB [MDB] provides document-oriented database platform services to over 59,900 customers. As many software-as-a-service companies rush to capitalize on the AI boom, MongoDB has launched an AI-powered platform and extended its search capabilities to a wider range of clients. With MDB stock riding high on solid Q2 2026 results, OPTO breaks down the bull and bear cases for this Wall Street darling.