  • Columnist

Mish Schneider Choosing the right heading

MarketGauge

12 Mar 2021, 01:40GMT

View more

In this article, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, considers how the market might reach a steady course.

The market is confused and choppy. This can be seen by looking at the major indices as most disagree with each other.

This is important, because when the overall market moves together it makes trading easier, as it allows traders to better time their entries based on pullbacks and breakouts.

On Wednesday, both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF [SPY] and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM] moved up towards resistance from recent highs.

On the other hand, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF [DIA] cleared all-time highs.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (represented by the Invesco QQQ ETF [QQQ]) has yet to rally back over its 50-day moving average (DMA) at $320.26.

It should be noted that the Nasdaq has many big tech holdings, which have struggled at their current prices, hence the lagging performance of the QQQs.

With that said, the next big question, now that the US House of Representatives have passed the next stimulus plan, is will the remaining indices follow the DIA upward, or will they continue to move at their own pace.

Another concern is rising inflation, which the US Federal Reserve brushed off, with its Core CPI report beating estimates.

If inflation is kept low along with bond yields, investors and the market will stay happy.

However, the market may have its own theory of rising inflation. One downside to the CPI report is that it does not include food and energy, due to their increased volatility.

For now, if the market moves higher, we can take the Fed’s word on inflation and watch for key resistance in the IWM and SPY, as well as the QQQ’s 50-DMA break.

And if the market cannot decide where to go, expect more choppy days ahead.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar