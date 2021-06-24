  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Beth Kindig on microtrends in growth stocks, AI and electric vehicles

25 Jun 2021, 01:10GMT

Beth Kindig is an expert tech analyst and co-founder of the I/O Fund. She has more than a decade of experience in the private markets, during which time she conducted in-depth analysis of tech companies in Silicon Valley. Kindig’s fund aims to provide a competitive advantage to those looking at investing in tech growth stocks.

Her expert analysis of public companies has made it to the pages of Forbes and MarketWatch, and her understanding of high-growth technology companies, from funding through to IPO, was part of the focus of this week’s episode of Opto Sessions.

 

In the episode, Kindig explored some of the sky-high valuations of tech stocks that have recently launched and provided a warning to investors.

“It took 10 to 12 months for Zoom Video [ZM] to consistently trade above its opening price,” Kindig tells Opto Sessions.

That doesn’t mean that there were not upward spikes, she explains, but that it took this length of time for the stock to consistently hold a price long enough that a bottom formed without it returning to previous levels.

“If you bought Zoom in July [2020], you are holding losses through February [2021]. That’s tough for any individual investor, any retailer”

 

This delay has wide-ranging implications for individual investors.

“If you bought Zoom in July [2020], you are holding losses through February [2021]. That’s tough for any individual investor, any retailer,” she said.

This is not only because it would hurt a trader’s account, “but because you could have put that money in somewhere else too,” Kindig explains.

“It’s a double loss, the way we look at it. Anytime we’re losing money on a stock, we ask ourselves, ‘could we have put it in a better investment and made money?’”

“Anytime we’re losing money on a stock, we ask ourselves, ‘could we have put it in a better investment and made money?’”

 

To find out more about how Kindig focuses on microtrends in growth stocks, and her opinion on investing in AI and electric vehicles, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

