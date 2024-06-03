Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

“As Significant as Windows 95”: Qualcomm + Microsoft

The US chip firm [QCOM] is manufacturing the semiconductors underpinning Microsoft’s [MSFT] new generation of Copilot+ PCs. At the Computex trade show on Monday, CEO Cristiano Amon said the new models are “as significant as Windows 95.” At the same conference, Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] CEO Lisa Su said that its new MI325X chip will go on sale in Q4, while Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang announced a Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025 and a next-generation platform called Rubin for 2026.

Microsoft Boosts AI Infrastructure in Sweden

On Monday Microsoft announced it is to invest some $3.2bn in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud facilities in Sweden, its biggest-ever infrastructure commitment in the country. This will go towards adding some 20,000 GPUs across its three existing data centres there, with a view to leveraging Sweden’s plentiful supply of green energy. Microsoft will also train some 250,000 people in “essential AI skills”, Bloomberg reported.

Zantac Lawsuits Can Go Ahead

In a setback for GSK [GSK:L], a Delaware judge has allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits to go forward, alleging the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer. The GSK share price dropped more than 9% on Monday after the news, even while the drugmaker said it would appeal; the drop wiped some £7bn from its market value. Citi analysts expect settlement costs related to Zantac to be in the region of $2–3bn, according to Reuters.

Icahn: Cards on the Table

Famed activist investor Carl Icahn has amassed a sizable position in Caesars Entertainment [CZR], according to sources quoted by Bloomberg. However, Icahn told the news agency: “There’s absolutely no activism contemplated in Caesars”. Shares in the casino company jumped as much as 18% following the news on Friday, in their biggest intraday rally since November 2022.

Roaring Kitty Strikes Again

Gaming and electronics retailer GameStop [GME] rallied more than 70% premarket Monday, after Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, announced he had taken a $115.7m stake in the company, sharing a screenshot on Reddit [RDDT] showing he had bought 5 million shares and 120,000 call options. Investors also piled into other meme stocks, among them AMC Entertainment [AMC] and Tupperware [TUP], which gained 25% and 9% respectively.