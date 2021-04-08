  • Industry Spotlight
ETF TV Are ETF conversions the future for mutual funds?

08 Apr 2021, 23:20GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Deborah Fuhr speaks to Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, about the role ETFs are playing in the changing investment landscape.

This week marked the first conversions of mutual funds into ETFs, with Guinness Atkinson leading the charge. The firm converted its Dividend Builder and Data Specific Dividend Builder funds into ETFs, with Jim citing the increasing popularity of exchange-traded products versus traditional mutual funds.

Jim states: “ETFs are just a better vehicle”, and predicts that most – if not all – current mutual funds will become ETFs in the future.

Deborah also takes a look at the wider picture for exchange-traded products this week, covering the launch of the first Ethereum ETF and Ark Invest’s Space Exploration and Innovation ETF’s record-breaking $542m in assets in its first three days of trading.

To hear Jim’s interview and to find out more, watch the full episode below.

 

 

