In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr is joined by president and CEO of Horizons ETFs, Steve Hawkins. Last week, Horizons launched Canada’s first true green bond ETF, with holdings focused on clean transportation, renewable energy and pollution clean up.

Structured for self-directed financial advisors with clients who care about the impact their investments have on the world, Steve admits that Canada is a little behind Europe in terms of ESG investment adoption.

He is confident, however, that Horizons’ pipeline of niche, thematic ETFs planned for release this year will encourage greater ESG investing in the country, with exchange-traded products focused on lithium, hydrogen and semiconductors already filed for imminent release.

As ever, Debbie ends the episode with a more general roundup of ETF news from the last week, including the fact that the global ETF market has now broken through the $9trn milestone. To hear more about this, and for the full interview with Steve Hawkins, watch the full episode below.