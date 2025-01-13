Apple’s Dynamic Pipeline

The Cupertino giant [AAPL] is gearing up to make some major moves in 2025, Bloomberg reported, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) integration, an updated iPhone SE and enhanced MacBook Air models featuring the M4 chip. The iPhone SE will drop the home button and adopt AI features. iOS 19 is expected mid-year, alongside updates to iOS 18 with added AI capabilities.

Nvidia Appeals to Trump on Curbs

Nvidia’s [NVDA] shares were down around 3% on Monday as the semiconductor giant pushes back against new regulations issued by the Biden Administration on AI technology. The curbs could restrict Nvidia’s access to key markets, especially China. The company has made an explicit appeal to the Trump administration for “a return to policies that strengthen American leadership,” MarketWatch detailed.

Bezos Rocket Rain Check

Minutes into the countdown, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket launch was postponed early on Monday due to an unspecified “vehicle subsystem issue”. Named New Glenn, after US astronaut John Glenn, the rocket was set to be Blue Origin’s first to reach orbit, offering an opportunity for Bezos to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the burgeoning private space travel industry. A new launch date has not yet been announced.

Cloud Storage: the Past, Present and Future

In 2005, Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith founded enterprise cloud storage company Box [BOX] with a simple goal: to allow customers to “store all the data on the internet securely and make it accessible from any browser”. CEO Levie recently sat down with OPTO Sessions to discuss how cloud storage grew into the behemoth it is today, plus why partnership, not just competition, is the future.

Tesla Supplier Prepares for HK Listing

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co [300750:SZ], the world’s leading electric-vehicle battery maker, is preparing for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported, potentially raising at least $5bn. According to sources, CATL plans to engage Bank of America [BAC] and JPMorgan Chase [JPM], among several other banks, to lead on the process. CATL is a leading supplier to Tesla [TSLA].

Is This Genetic Testing Stock Worth Following?

Natera [NTRA] has announced preliminary Q4 and FY 2024 results that exceed expectations, Seeking Alphadetailed. Q4 revenues are projected at $472m, up 52% year-over-year, while FY 2024 revenues are expected at $1.7bn, marking a 56% increase from 2023. Both figures surpass consensus estimates of $409.91m for Q4 and $1.63bn for FY 2024. Natera plans to release its final Q4 and FY 2024 results in February 2025.

Is CleanSpark Set to Reach New Highs in 2025?

On January 9, US-based pure-play bitcoin miner CleanSpark [CLSK] surpassed 10,000 self-mined bitcoin in its treasury, ranking it the fourth-largest corporate bitcoin holder globally. This was the result of a 236% year-over-year increase in its bitcoin holdings, and has prompted analysts to set a high bar for CLSK stock in 2025. Will the bitcoin miner meet expectations, or fall flat?