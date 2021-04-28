5 investing podcasts to keep track of the stock market in 2021

Staying on top of the latest stock market news, disruptive trends and innovative strategies is no mean feat, but the ever-expanding world of investing podcasts can be an accessible and convenient way to inform your investment approach.

No matter your style or approach, there will be an investing podcast to guide your navigation of global stock markets. Finding the right one can take a little work, so we’ve collated some of our favourites below to help you discover your perfect match.

Whether you want to learn more about technical analysis, hear detailed deconstructions of the companies driving stock market news or uncover the importance of learning from others’ mistakes, there’s an investing podcast here for you:

Business Breakdowns — Patrick O’Shaughnessy

A new investing podcast format launched by Patrick O’Shaughnessy and his team at Colossus, each episode of Business Breakdowns deconstructs a different, disruptive company in detail. Stocks are selected for their investment potential and discussed in-depth by the hosts and handpicked stock market experts.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy is CEO at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management and has a proven track record in the investing podcast space, also hosting Invest Like the Best.

All Star Charts Podcast — JC Parets

First launched in June 2017, the All Star Charts Podcast offers valuable insights into technical analysis, but serves a solid all-round investing podcast, too. While discussions centre on everything from process to philosophy, it is dedicated to interviewing “the best technical analysts in the world” and has released over 125 episodes and counting.

The investing podcast’s host is renowned technical analyst JC Parets, the founder and chief market strategist of All Star Charts. Episodes include interviews with Jack Schwager, author of The Market Wizards series; Jeff Macke, trader and host of Yahoo Finance’s‘Breakout’; and Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report.

Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom — Jesse Felder

What makes super-investors so successful in the financial markets? That’s the question Jesse Felder, an influential finance writer and market commentator, looks to answer with the Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom podcast.

As founder of the Felder Report, he has amassed a large network of market experts who frequently guest feature on the show. While he only released six episodes in 2020, interviews with Rob Arnott, chairman of Research Affiliates, Christopher Cole, founder of Artemis Capital, and Bill Fleckenstein, founder of Fleckenstein Capital, were all on timely market topics that are still relevant today.

The Meb Faber Show — Meb Faber

This podcast gives investors an inside look into the art of investing from the perspective of the founder and CIO of Cambria Investment Management, Meb Faber. As a bestselling author, entrepreneur and investment fund manager, Faber is an expert on investing in equity, bond and commodity markets.

With more than 300 episodes, the show has become a library of some of the smartest minds in investing — from the founder of Global Resource Investments, Rick Rule, to the global chief economist and head of investment strategy at Vanguard, Joe Davis.

My Worst Investment Ever — Dr Andrew Stotz

Many investing lessons are the result of blunders. It’s these stories of loss that Dr Andrew Stotz, CEO and founder of A. Stotz Investment Research, looks to share on his aptly titled My Worst Investment Ever series.

In more than 300 episodes, an incredible range of investors impart their market wisdom. One guest, Joachim Klement, went so far as to author a book about his own blunders, called 7 Mistakes Every Investor Makes (and How to Avoid Them). Thanks to the publication of his book, Klement, an investment strategist at Liberum, was invited back on to the show, making him the only guest to feature twice.

Want more in-depth conversations with some of the best minds in investing? Search for the Opto Sessions podcast for exclusive interviews with Fahmi Quadir, Howard Lindzon, Chris Camillo and more. Opto Sessions is #1 in Feedspot’s Top 25 UK Market Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021.