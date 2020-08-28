Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Meb Faber on spotting market bubbles

Meb Faber on spotting market bubbles

28 Aug 2020, 09:15GMT

Meb Faber, co-founder of and chief investment officer at Cambria Investment Management, knows a thing or two about reading the markets. Before establishing Cambria Investment Management, Faber co-founded AlphaClone and, throughout years of analysis and research, has come to develop a good nose for a market bubble.

Faber says his common sense understanding of bubbles is that they are rare. He pointed to renowned economist Robert Shiller’s definition in which “there's really no possible way you could justify a positive return on the investment in the future”.

Also, importantly, Faber said market bubbles need to have a good narrative, where “people who traditionally don’t invest are getting sucked into the speculative frenzy”.

But there are other ways to recognise the hallmarks.

“People who traditionally don’t invest are getting sucked into the speculative frenzy”

“The nice thing about bubbles, particularly with most capital markets like stocks, is you can use fundamentals as a waypoint or an anchor. A good example, we love to talk about valuations with the US stock market,” Faber told Opto.

“My favourite metric is the 10-year price to earnings ratio,” Faber said. The metric has a history going back more than a century. Faber said that since the late 1980s it has averaged in the low 20s. 

“For comparison … we went and created the 10-year PE ratio for every country in the world”, Faber recalled. “We’ve certainly seen what I would classify as bubbles, which would be probably a PE ratio over 40, which traditionally has had negative future returns,” he explained.

However, this can go much higher. Faber recalled a point in 1995 when that ratio hit 80. “To me, that's a real bubble, whereas the US right now, it's low 30s.”

“My favourite metric is the 10-year price to earnings ratio”

Faber acknowledged that valuation as a metric is “a blunt one”. However, he considered that different metrics are all pointing to the fact that stocks are expensive.

“I don't think it's a bubble yet. It doesn't have to get to a bubble. It certainly could go even more than a bubble. But, but what we would say is that future returns … should be muted for the next five to 10 years,” Faber stated.

For more of Faber’s exert analysis on the current environment, listen to the full episode, here:

 

 

Or for more ways to listen:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
iHeart Radio
Stitcher
CastBox
 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?
  • Updates

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?

Morgan Stanley says the newly listed fintech group is set for growth driven by revival in student loans, putting the SoFi stock at an inflection point.

22 Oct 2021
  • Earnings

Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?
  • Updates

Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?
  • Industry Spotlight

Private equity players are teaming up to write reporting standard for ESG

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Jaime Rogozinski

Episode #86

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Jaime Rogozinski on the GameStop short squeeze, DeFi, and NFTs

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Jaime Rogozinski, who set up the WallStreetBets subreddit, discusses the GameStop short squeeze and democratising finance.

21 Oct 2021

Emmet Savage

Episode #85

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Emmet Savage talks current portfolio favourites, MyWallSt and his six golden rules

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Emmet Savage, co-founder and CIO of MyWallSt, explains his ten quantitative and qualitative checks to decide on stocks with investment potential.

14 Oct 2021

Brad Loncar

Episode #84

  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Brad Loncar on cancer treatment, Evergrande’s impact and Merck's anti-Covid pill

Brad Loncar, the founder of Loncar Investments, says that high interest in the biotech sector caused a bubble.

07 Oct 2021

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar