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DAX struggles to escape tech sell-off as investor nervousness mounts

The DAX is struggling to shake off pressure from technology and AI-linked stocks as investors turn more selective ahead of earnings season.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

08 Jul 2026, 08:00

DAX comes under pressure from tech-linked selling

The DAX is struggling to escape the wider tech sell-off as fears grow that the AI-driven rally may be losing momentum. The recent market favourites are beginning to fade, and many investors in Frankfurt are choosing to reduce risk rather than add new positions during the session.

Technology and AI-linked names remain firmly in focus, with Infineon among the stocks most exposed to changes in semiconductor sentiment. The broader index is also seeing some stock-specific pressure, suggesting investors are becoming more selective rather than abandoning German equities altogether.

Pullback still looks like consolidation

After the strength of the recent rally, the DAX pullback can still be viewed as a healthy consolidation rather than a full retreat from equities. Investors are not abandoning the market, but they are becoming more selective.

Sentiment remains cautiously constructive, although the threshold for further buying has risen. Positive news is no longer being treated as positive enough to justify chasing prices higher.

Earnings season raises the risk of disappointment

Nervousness is also building ahead of earnings season, where expectations have become highly ambitious. Even a small sign that earnings momentum is slowing could trigger disappointment and raise the risk of sharper corrections during what is usually a quieter summer trading period.

Samsung has already offered an example of the change in market psychology. Despite reporting exceptionally strong quarterly results, investors used the release to lock in profits. Earnings increased nineteen-fold from the previous year, a pace of growth that would have looked almost unimaginable two or three years ago. In the current market, however, even that is struggling to impress.

:
DAX unfazed by semiconductor sell-off as South Korea briefly halts trading

DAX unfazed by semiconductor sell-off as South Korea briefly halts trading

The DAX is expected to remain relatively insulated from renewed semiconductor volatility as investors rotate towards German cyclical stocks.

DAX extends consolidation as positive sentiment lifts Asian markets into quarter-end

DAX extends consolidation as positive sentiment lifts Asian markets into quarter-end

The DAX is expected to consolidate near 25,000 as stronger Asian markets, China PMIs and quarter-end positioning support sentiment.

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