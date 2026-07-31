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DAX edges closer to record high as chip stocks extend wild rally

The DAX is moving closer to its record high as investors chase semiconductor stocks, while Amazon and Apple receive sharply different reactions after earnings.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

31 Jul 2026, 07:30

Chip stocks power another rally in Asia

Global investors continue to pile into semiconductor stocks, fuelling another powerful rally across Asian equity markets.

South Korea's Kospi surged by more than 14% at one stage, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also advanced sharply on the back of strong demand for chip-related shares. The momentum is increasingly taking on speculative characteristics as investors continue to chase AI-driven technology names.

BoJ stays cautious as China data weakens

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged at today's policy meeting, reiterating that it will continue to monitor inflation developments closely.

The message echoed recent communications from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, with policymakers maintaining a cautious stance while keeping future policy options open. In contrast, weaker-than-expected economic indicators from China pointed to a further moderation in economic activity, reinforcing concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Amazon rallies while Apple comes under pressure

Corporate earnings once again delivered a mixed picture overnight, with Amazon and Apple received very differently by investors.

Amazon shares rallied strongly after another impressive quarter, driven by robust cloud computing revenues and continued strength across its broader business. Apple, by contrast, came under heavy selling pressure. Although iPhone sales exceeded expectations, weaker-than-anticipated growth in the company's high-margin services division disappointed investors.

DAX closes in on its record high

Against this backdrop, the DAX is poised to extend its recent advance and could challenge its all-time high before the weekend.

The 25,900-point level is now within striking distance, and today's US macroeconomic releases, including the ISM Manufacturing PMI and consumer sentiment data, are unlikely to derail the current positive momentum.

DAX expected to trade between 25,650 and 25,950

From a technical perspective, the DAX is expected to trade within a range of 25,650 to 25,950 points during today's session.

:
DAX seen opening slightly lower as Fed keeps rate hike option alive

DAX seen opening slightly lower as Fed keeps rate hike option alive

The DAX is expected to open modestly lower after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged but kept further tightening on the table, while investors digest mixed results from Meta, Microsoft and Airbus ahead of a packed macro calendar.

DAX holds firm at elevated levels as SK Hynix outlook disappoints

DAX holds firm at elevated levels as SK Hynix outlook disappoints

The DAX is holding firm at elevated levels despite renewed Middle East tensions, higher Brent crude prices and continued selling pressure across Asian semiconductor stocks after disappointing guidance from SK Hynix.

DAX holds firm despite tech sell-off as Japan and South Korea are hit hard

DAX holds firm despite tech sell-off as Japan and South Korea are hit hard

The DAX is proving resilient despite a sharp sell-off in Asian technology stocks, with limited large-cap tech exposure helping Frankfurt absorb renewed profit-taking in AI and semiconductor names.

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