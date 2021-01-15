Why institutional customers benefit from CMC Markets’ retail heritage

2021 is set to be a transformative year for the Institutional offerings from CMC Markets. However, as a company that has historically built a reputation as providing high quality services to retail clients worldwide, the increased focus on institutional business may seem like an unnecessary diversion. As Andrew explains, CMC’s combination of strong institutional relationships with tier one banks, high levels of working capital and a strong internal liquidity pool means the company is perfectly positioned to provide a true value-add service to other banks and brokers.

Servicing this audience is certainly nothing new for the business which has been working with institutional partners for a number of years. Furthermore, it’s a service that the company continues to enhance, both - via API connectivity as well as using our white and grey label platform offerings.

The significant retail book at CMC Markets, combined with access to other pricing sources also enables the company to act as a liquidity maker, setting them apart from others who simply recycle and pass through underlying bank liquidity. Because of this, CMC Markets is able to construct its own pricing, often supported by better market depth.

Combining all this with CMC’s ability to allow exposure to other assets such as indices, commodities and shares via a single broker relationship, makes for an increasingly compelling proposition – especially when it comes to those institutional counterparties looking for a one-stop solution.