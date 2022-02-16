Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Upstart stock set to soar following big earnings win

16 Feb 2022, 11:15GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Upstart [UPST] the California-based AI lending platform, announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results last night, and what a performance from the firm. 

The company impressed all around: topping expectations for earnings, providing an extremely positive outlook for the coming quarter and year, and announcing a new share-repurchase program.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Upstart’s quarterly results

 
First, to the figures. Upstart reported earnings per share of $0.89 on revenue of $305 million for the quarter, far exceeding the respective $0.51 and $263 million expected by analysts. Revenue increased by 252% from the year-ago quarter in an impressive showing from the firm.

Things look equally rosy when we analyze the full-year earnings. Revenue again increased by triple-digits, with the $849 posted this year beating 2020’s number by 264%. A lot of this came from the company’s AI lending arm, with fee revenue accounting for $801 million of the total. However, CEO Dave Girouard was quick to point out that “auto loan originations on our platform are now ramping quickly and will provide growth opportunities to Upstart for years to come.”

With this in mind, Upstart forecasted revenue of $305 million at the high end for the next quarter and $1.4 billion for the full year 2022. These figures once again topped what analysts were expecting, with $258 million and $1.2 billion predicted respectively.

The company also announced a share-repurchase program that will see it buy up to $400 million of common stock. CFO Sanjay Datta outlined that the volatility of the stock has led to attractive buying opportunities, and that “our profitability puts us in a position to be able to initiate this program and take advantage of those situations on behalf of our shareholders.”

Should I buy Upstart stock?

Upstart is a prime example of a stock that has perhaps been oversold in the current rotation away from growth stocks. It’s currently down almost 25% this year alone and has effectively been sliding since it reached all-time highs in mid-November of last year. During this time very little has actually changed regarding Upstart’s underlying thesis. Instead, macroeconomic factors and fears around a volatile market have played havoc with growth stocks’ value.

Upstart maintains a first-mover advantage in a sector that has enormous growth potential. The practices around lending have been stagnant for decades, and Upstart’s AI-driven approach could impact the sector for years to come.

On top of this, expansion into the automotive market gives the company some much-needed diversity within its revenue stream. While that market is certainly more competitive, Upstart still has the capacity for considerable growth. It tripled its dealership footprint from 2020 to 2021, and the company remains bullish that it is only really getting started.

Continuing to display growth without any signs of stopping, Upstart remains a great addition to any well-rounded portfolio. While it’s certainly volatile, its upside will speak to long-term investors looking for a foothold in the financial sector of the future.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Ross Gerber’s acid test of success
  • Profile
  • disruptive-innovation

Ross Gerber’s acid test of success

Ross Gerber has always looked to the future. From investments in electric vehicles and video games to advancements in healthcare and the challenges presented by climate change, he has regularly been 10 years ahead of the pack.

16 Feb 2022
  • Profile
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

Chris Burniske on why open structures unleash new waves of innovation
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Roku share price drops ahead of expected Q4 earnings miss
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Cybersecurity spending increases amid mounting threats in 2022

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Roku share price drops ahead of expected Q4 earnings miss
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Roku share price drops ahead of expected Q4 earnings miss

Supply chain disruption and a slowdown in post-lockdown demand are expected to hurt earnings when Roku announces fourth-quarter financial results this week.

16 Feb 2022
Down 80% from record highs, is Peloton stock a buy?
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Down 80% from record highs, is Peloton stock a buy?

Peloton is looking to offset slowing demand by initiating a cost reduction program. But is it enough to attract long-term investors?

15 Feb 2022
Roblox share price falls out of favour ahead of earnings
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Roblox share price falls out of favour ahead of earnings

The Roblox share price has crumbled in recent weeks, but can Q4 earnings and hopes of a metaverse boost help it recover?

15 Feb 2022
Airbnb share price flat ahead of Q4 earnings amid stifled travel industry
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Airbnb share price flat ahead of Q4 earnings amid stifled travel industry

The Airbnb share price has been stuck in a downward trend since posting its best-ever quarter in November 2021. Will upcoming earnings spark a recovery?

15 Feb 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar