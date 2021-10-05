Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Will the Constellation Brands share price feel merrier post-earnings?

05 Oct 2021, 16:05GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

While the Constellation Brands [STZ] share price is down 1.8% in the year-to-date at $213.02 as of 4 October close, it has risen 0.5% in the past month ahead of its second-quarter earnings release on 6 October.

The Constellation Brands share price has climbed 11.5% over the last 12-months, underperforming the market. In the same period, the S&P 500 has risen 27.7%. Meanwhile, in comparison, its rival Boston Beer Company’s [SAM] share price has declined by 42.8% in the same period, while Diageo [DEO] has climbed 37.9%.

 

 
STZ Chart by TradingView

 

Constellation Brands’ share price loses steam

Shares in the company started 2021 positively, as shoppers stocked their pantries with beer and wine to help get through the stresses of ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns.

But by market close on 4 March, its shares had dropped to $211.15, despite announcing a 6% rise in fourth-quarter sales to $1.9bn in its earnings announcement a month prior. Investors appeared to be spooked by the company’s lower margins, which stemmed from higher marketing costs and wages, as well as lower shipment volumes of wine.

Further concerns over rising costs, inflation, and new variants of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant, also rocked confidence, despite bars and other venues re-opening.

Constellation Brands has a 4.91% weighting in the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF [PBJ], which has risen 26.7% over the last 12-months, and a 2.36% weighting in the First Trust Consumer Staples ETF [FXG], which has climbed 15.9%.

 

Constellation Brands' Q1 earnings fall short

In the first quarter, Constellation Brands reported revenues of $2.03bn compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.05bn. Earnings per share came in at $2.33, just off Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35.

A modest 3% year-on-year net sales increase was thanks to robust customer demand for beer — in particular, its Modelo and Corona brands — boosted by big events such as the Cinco de Mayo holidays in Mexico.

Its shares fell from $233.89 at the close on 30 June — the day of the announcement — to $231.42 at the close on 2 July and $222.02 at the close on 19 July.

“We’re emerging from the pandemic in a position of strength as we kick off our fiscal year. Our beer business delivered double-digit net sales and profit growth, and our Wine and Spirits Business is poised to drive accelerated growth and profitability from its portfolio of high-end, industry-leading brands,” Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president and CEO, said.

“We’re emerging from the pandemic in a position of strength as we kick off our fiscal year. Our beer business delivered double-digit net sales and profit growth, and our Wine and Spirits Business is poised to drive accelerated growth and profitability from its portfolio of high-end, industry-leading brands” - Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president & CEO

 

What can investors expect for Constellation’s upcoming earnings?

Zacks estimates that second-quarter earnings will come in at $2.84, up 2.9% year-on-year, with revenues of $2.34bn, representing a 3.7% year-on-year increase.

Analysts polled by the firm believe Constellation Brands will have benefitted from growth in demand for beer. It also expects it to benefit from its wine and spirits premiumisation strategy and its Corona Hard Seltzer brand as people look at alternative alcoholic drinks.

It did, however, identify challenges such as global supply-chain strain, which is expected to have led to product shortages and rising freight costs.

Analysts will also keep an eye out for any more information on its plan to invest $800m to continue the expansion of its production facilities in Mexico, where it hopes to add 15 million hectoliters in capacity between 2023 and 2025.

Constellation believes the growing Hispanic demographic in the US will help keep up demand for Corona and Modelo, while the growth of its premium wine and spirit brands, such as brands Meiomi and Prisoner Unshackled, is also seeing strong demand. This, it hopes, will boost operating margins.

There will also be much interest in updates on the company’s work with Canopy Growth [CGC], the cannabis company in which it owns a stake, and the potential for US federal legalisation of the drug.

$55billion

Estimated valuation of the worldwide market for cannabis products by 2023

  

Constellation believes there will be a worldwide addressable market for cannabis products, such as drinks, worth $55bn by 2023.

In addition, there will be a focus on the group’s share repurchasing plan. It committed to $500m in share repurchases in the second quarter as part of a plan to give back $2.5bn to shareholders over the next two years.

Analysts are bullish, with Credit Suisse rating it as a top pick in alcoholic beverages, with an outperform rating and a $275 target price.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian has a $266 price target. “We view valuation as attractive post what we view as an unwarranted pullback recently and ahead of an expected rebound in beer depletion growth … as lingering production supply issues dissipate,” he said. “We are encouraged by improving short-term tracked channel market-share trends and underlying demand strength … with an on-premises recovery.”

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Can PepsiCo’s share price keep sparkling post-earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Can PepsiCo’s share price keep sparkling post-earnings?

PepsiCo’s share price received a boost during the coronavirus pandemic. But as the crisis fades and consumers return to healthier habits, will it start going flat?

05 Oct 2021
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Why are investors using fixed income ETFs?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will its foray into Buy Now, Pay Later pay off for the Mastercard share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Linksys JV lift the Fortinet share price?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Can PepsiCo’s share price keep sparkling post-earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Can PepsiCo’s share price keep sparkling post-earnings?

PepsiCo’s share price received a boost during the coronavirus pandemic. But as the crisis fades and consumers return to healthier habits, will it start going flat?

05 Oct 2021
Will its foray into Buy Now, Pay Later pay off for the Mastercard share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will its foray into Buy Now, Pay Later pay off for the Mastercard share price?

The Mastercard share price has lagged behind more innovative competitors, but its latest move could have them worried.

05 Oct 2021
Will the Linksys JV lift the Fortinet share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Linksys JV lift the Fortinet share price?

Fortinet and Linksys entered into a collaboration for security in the work from home environment which could trigger a stock run.

05 Oct 2021
Is Alphabet’s share price drop an opportunity?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Alphabet’s share price drop an opportunity?

Opto looks at the investment case for Alphabet as it challenges an EU anti-trust decision, and CitiGroup sounds a warning over ad revenue.

05 Oct 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar