Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • saas

What does potential takeover mean for Citrix's stock?

01 Feb 2022, 09:35GMT

View more

  • saas

Citrix Systems [CTXS] is a Florida-based cloud computing company. It specializes in virtualization technology and offers a wide variety of products including virtual desktops, cloud-based collaboration services, and real-time performance analytics.

 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.
 

Today its stock suddenly dropped by over 3% following reports of an impending takeover that will take the company private 

 

Why is Citrix stock going down?

News emerged today that Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital — an affiliate of Elliott Management Corp. —  are close to agreeing on a deal to purchase Citrix in a deal worth roughly $13 billion. The deal, which could be formally announced as soon as next week, will see the joint venture acquire the cloud-computing company for $104 per share. 

Considering the stock closed at $105.55 Friday, this deal could be seen as quite good value for the purchasers. However, if we look a little further back we can see that it actually represents quite a premium considering Citrix’s low valuation in early December of last year. Citrix’s price had been rising due to takeover rumors for the past month, and this deal seems to have generally underwhelmed investors.

$13billion

Valuation of Vista Equity and Elliott Management's bid for Citrix

 

 

What does this mean for investors?

For current Citrix shareholders, the deal will see you receive $104 in cash per share owned. As for the company itself, it’s likely to be merged with data management company Tibco Software, which was purchased by Vista in 2014. The company will be delisted from the Nasdaq exchange once it is taken private, but this doesn’t rule out a potential return to being publicly traded further down the line.

It’s yet to be seen how this acquisition will affect Citrix long term. The company had been struggling to capitalize on the soaring demand for cloud services throughout the pandemic, and its attempts to transition to a subscription-based business have been largely unsuccessful. 

If this takeover can successfully migrate the company to one more agreeable with the shifting remote-working landscape we see today, there’s no reason why it can’t be successful in the future considering its already extensive software offerings.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial no

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will ad revenue drive the Alphabet share price higher post-earnings?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will ad revenue drive the Alphabet share price higher post-earnings?

Amid a surge in digital advertising and efforts to diversify its revenue mix, promising earnings figures could help the Alphabet share price to recover.

31 Jan 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

How will Q4 earnings impact the PayPal share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Q3 earnings help EA’s share price recover?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF share price keep shining in 2022?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will ad revenue drive the Alphabet share price higher post-earnings?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will ad revenue drive the Alphabet share price higher post-earnings?

Amid a surge in digital advertising and efforts to diversify its revenue mix, promising earnings figures could help the Alphabet share price to recover.

31 Jan 2022
How will Q4 earnings impact the PayPal share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

How will Q4 earnings impact the PayPal share price?

A rise in earnings at its Q4 results could lift fintech PayPal’s share price which has faltered despite ecommerce demand.

31 Jan 2022
Can Q3 earnings help EA’s share price recover?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Q3 earnings help EA’s share price recover?

Despite new titles and talks of potential M&A activity, analysts are divided on whether promising Q3 growth can lift EA’s share price.

31 Jan 2022
Can the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF share price keep shining in 2022?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF share price keep shining in 2022?

Analysts are optimistic about gold prices, which should be good news for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stocks.

31 Jan 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar