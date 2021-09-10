Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Stock Watch

Genomics The Future of Biotechnology: 4 Stocks to Watch

10 Sep 2021, 09:45GMT

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Investing In DeFi: The Future Of The Economy
  • Stock Watch
  • Ebook

Decentralised Finance

Investing In DeFi: The Future Of The Economy

Free ebook
  • Stock Watch
  • Ebook

Genomics

The Future of Biotechnology: 4 Stocks to Watch
  • Tricks
  • Podcast

OPTO Sessions

Space: The final frontier, and Andrew Chanin’s big investment bet.
  • Industry Spotlight

UBS green tech report helps Sunrun and General Motors share price shine
Featured

Most popular

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Investing In DeFi: The Future Of The Economy
  • Stock Watch
  • Ebook

Decentralised Finance

Investing In DeFi: The Future Of The Economy

Free ebook
The Future of Biotechnology: 4 Stocks to Watch
  • Stock Watch
  • Ebook

Genomics

The Future of Biotechnology: 4 Stocks to Watch

Free ebook
Can the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF continue its steady climb?
  • Fund Watch

Can the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF continue its steady climb?

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has charged higher over the last 12 months, boosted by societal and economic changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

06 Sep 2021
Featured

Most popular

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar