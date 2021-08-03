Should I Watch Square Following Its Afterpay Acquisition?

A s if releasing its earnings report on a Sunday night, three days earlier than expected, couldn’t cause analysts like myself enough headaches, Square (NYSE: SQ) threw in an acquisition to boot.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

But what an acquisition it could be…

Who is Square buying?

Afterpay.

A pretty big deal in Australia and abroad, Afterpay is a major player in the ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) space; a way of spreading out your payments when you buy something, like an installment plan, but without interest.

As of June 30, it served more than 16 million customers and nearly 100,000 merchants globally, including major retailers across several industries.

Now, in an all-stock deal worth approximately $29 billion, Square is adding this BNPL giant to its already significant arsenal, combining to create a payments solutions space like no other.

The BNPL space has exploded in popularity over the past two years, especially among younger consumers, whom companies are hoping to turn into lifelong customers as traditional credit cards and interest rates continue to appeal less and less to the wider market. This has led to a rise in BNPL firms such as Klarna in Europe, Affirm, and Afterpay.

By combining forces, Square can integrate Afterpay with its hugely popular Cash App — 40 million monthly transacting customers — and allow consumers to combine the two services in one seamless transaction, encouraging further brand loyalty through sheer ease-of-use and value offering.

Of course, as mentioned above, competition in the space is heating up, and even Apple has thrown a little spice into the ring of late with its own BNPL plans made known. So, it will be interesting to watch this industry going forward and how Square manages its latest acquisition, and whether it can pull ahead of the pack.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.