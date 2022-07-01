Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Shopify shares slip following 10-for-1 stock split

By

01 Jul 2022, 11:00

In today’s top stories, Shopify shares slump after a stock split and China stocks are on the rise, with Chinese firm Tianqi planning to IPO in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Samsung became the first chip maker to launch a 3nm chip and Goldman sees a $900bn EV opportunity.

Shopify slides after stock split

Canadian ecommerce giant Shopify [SHOP] fell 5.6% in intraday trading after the company approved a 10-for-1 stock split, marking an 80% decline from its 52-week high at the end of last year. While some analysts expected the stock split to be received well by investors, particularly after similar announcements helped to lift Amazon [AMZN] and Tesla [TSLA], Morningstars Dan Romanoff said the split doesnt make sense” and doesnt affect the companys valuation.

China stocks recover

Stocks in the country are rallying as it emerges from lockdown. The easing of domestic travel restrictions helped stocks such as Huatian Hotel Group [000428.SZ], China Eastern Airlines [670:HK] and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport [600004.SS] jump on Thursday. Factory activity has also risen for the first time in four months, helped by a recovery in production and easing of supply chain issues. The countrys purchasing managers index is expected to rise to its highest level this year.

Tianqi seeks $1.7bn listing

Chinese firm Tianqi, one of the largest producers of battery-grade lithium chemicals in the world, is reportedly planning to raise $1.7bn in what would be Hong Kongs largest IPO this year. The company plans to sell 164.1 million shares for HK$69–82 each and is set to debut on 13 July, sources told Reuters. Tianqi shares are already listed in mainland China, and the high end of its IPO price is around 43% lower than its Wednesday closing price.

Samsung launches first 3nm chip

Samsung [5930.KS] beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM] to be the first semiconductor maker to launch a 3nm chip, the most advanced model of its kind in the world. While TSMC remains the dominant player in the chip foundry market, this development could help Samsung gain an edge over its rival. The news failed to lift its share price, however: the stock closed 0.3% lower on Thursday.

Goldman names $900bn EV opportunity stock picks

Europe could be set for an electric vehicle revolution, according to a research note published by Goldman Sachs. The bank said the regions EV market could be worth $900bn by 2035 and forecast that demand for EV batteries will increase at a CAGR of 20% through to the end of the decade, though supply issues are likely to remain. Goldmans top picks in the space include German battery maker Varta [VAR1.DE], Samsung SDI [SSDIY] and South Koreas LG Energy [373220.KS].

Healthcare stocks slump

After rallying during the pandemic, healthcare stocks such as Moderna [MRNA], Teladoc [TDOC] and Quest Diagnostics [DGX] have fallen this year amid the wider market slowdown. However, with global healthcare spending currently at around $8.3bn per year, there is potential for recovery and the sector may still be ripe for growth in the longer term.

Rio Tintos new mine

The Rio Tinto [RIO.L] share price has struggled in 2022, despite strong earnings and the announcement of its first greenfield site in more than a decade. The miner claims its Gudai-Darri mine in Western Australia is its most technologically advanced yet. The iron ore mine boasts autonomous trucks, drills and trains, as well as a robotic ore sampling laboratory. Despite this positive news, the stock is highly dependent on iron ore prices, which have sunk to a six-month low due to weaker demand from China.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

Quest outstrips healthcare innovation stocks Moderna and Teladoc
  • Updates
  • Healthcare innovation
  • Genome editing

Quest outstrips healthcare innovation stocks Moderna and Teladoc

The share prices of Quest Diagnostics, Moderna and Teladoc have all declined so far in 2022 amid the broad market downturn.

30 Jun 2022
NIO stock slumps after short seller allegations
  • Updates
  • Electric vehicles

NIO stock slumps after short seller allegations

Shares in the electric vehicle maker fell more than 12% on Wednesday after a short seller said that the company was playing “accounting games”.

30 Jun 2022
Is the Darktrace share price good value?
  • Updates
  • Cyber security

Is the Darktrace share price good value?

With the need for cybersecurity greater than ever, Darktrace could be a good option for investors sifting through 2022’s battered tech stocks.

30 Jun 2022
Prosus shares climb after selling Tencent stake to fund buyback
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Prosus shares climb after selling Tencent stake to fund buyback

The Prosus share price has been lifted by the IT conglomerate’s decision to sell some of its stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent to fund its stock buyback scheme.

29 Jun 2022