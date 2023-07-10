Royal mail owner IDS’ share price is up 13% since June — can the rebound continue?

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services’ (IDS) share price has delivered investors a healthy return over the past month. After a series of disruptive strikes, IDS finally struck a deal with the Communication Workers Union over pay and working conditions. With that out of the way, the hope is that the group will swing back into profit, having taken a battering in its last set of results.

IDS share price up over 13% since the start of June.

End to strikes could provide IDS with much-needed stability after months of volatility.

Forecasts are for revenue and earnings to grow over next couple of years.

International Distribution Services’ [IDS] share price has gained over 13% since 1 June. The stock hit a high of 231.11p in intraday trading on 4 July. While IDS’s share price has softened slightly, closing Friday 7 July at 222.1p, it is trading in a different class to May, when it slumped over 22%, to end the month trading just under 200p.

Still, over the past 12 months the stock has slipped 18% and is trading below a 260p year-high, hit in intraday trading on 25 April. This could signal that, despite the recent upswing, the stock is trading at a discount.

How is IDS performing?

IDS’s share price slump in May can partly be blamed on the publication of a bruising set of annual results.

For the 52 weeks ending 26 March, IDS reported a group operating loss of £748m, down from a £577m profit in the same period the previous year. Royal Mail posted an operating loss of £1.04bn, having made a £250m profit the previous year. Logistics business GLS delivered a £296m profit, down from £327m.

On an adjusted basis Royal Mail’s operating losses totalled £419m, down from a £416m profit. IDS blamed this on industrial action, inability to deliver proposed in-year cost saving, and fewer Covid-19 test kits being sent.

Prior to the results in May, it was announced that Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson would be stepping down in October. Thompson’s two-year tenure at Royal Mail was marked by strikes and fractious dealings with the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

Thompson said: “now is the right time to hand over to a new CEO to deliver the next stage of the company's reinvention”. Symbolically, at least, the departure of Thompson could represent a fresh start for Royal Mail, after a bumpy 12 months.

Can IDS’s share price rebound?

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s been a tough time for IDS, but that doesn’t mean that the future has to be a second-class experience for shareholders.

A deal with the CWU over pay and working conditions was reached in April. Under the deal’s terms, Royal Mail staff will receive a 10% pay rise and a £500 one-off payment. The deal still needs to be ratified by union members, but it’s a positive development considering strike action has not only caused volatility in IDS’s share price, but contributed to hefty losses.

Progress has also been made on IDS’s five-point turnaround strategy. A 10,000 reduction in headcount at the end of March 2023 exceeded a 5,000 target and should deliver £150m in benefits for 2023-24.

IDS said that it expects to see a significant year-on-year improvement in the second half of its 2023-24 fiscal year “due to revenue recovery and efficiency initiatives as well as lapping main impacts of industrial disruption”.

For the 2024-25 period, the group is targeting a return to adjusted operating profit for Royal Mail before voluntary redundancy costs.

According to data from Simply Wall Street, IDS is expected to grow earnings and revenue by 113.6% and 3.6% per annum respectively. Earnings per share is forecast to grow 111%, while return on equity is predicted to be 8.4% in three years.

The hiring of a new CEO and an agreement with the unions should help IDS focus on getting back to profitability. But there’s still a long way to go before it starts delivering for its shareholders.

IDS’ share price has a 245p, 12-month median price target from analysts tracking the stock. Hitting this would see a 10.3% upside on Friday’s close.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.