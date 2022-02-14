Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive innovation

NERD ETF gains from strong demand for esports

14 Feb 2022, 17:30GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports and Digital Entertainment ETF share price has been lifted by continued interest in esports and video games, as well as the buzz generated by Microsoft’s deal with Activision.

The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports and Digital Entertainment ETF [NERD], which tracks the esports market and listed companies in the video gaming industry, is firing again after a dip in late January. The share price hit a 52-week low of $22.16 on 28 January, but it has since risen 6% to $23.49 at the close on 11 February.

The recent boost to the ETF is largely the result of healthy demand for esports and video games, which remained strong despite the easing of the pandemic. Increased M&A activity within the gaming industry has also helped, with particular interest generated from Microsoft’s [MSFT] $68.7bn acquisition of Call of Duty games maker Activision Blizzard [ATVI].

NERD Chart by TradingView

Esports demand

According to figures from Insider Intelligence, there will be 29.6 million monthly esports viewers in the US in 2022, up 11.5% on 2021. Newzoo forecasts that global esports revenues will surge to $1.8bn this year, up from $1bn in 2021 and $947m in 2020. “The esports audience is young, diverse and growing, making the industry a magnet for attracting brand sponsorships,” it states.

Video games are also flying off the shelves, with recent figures from tracking firm NPD revealing that the US industry, including packaged media, digital, consoles and accessories, saw an 8% rise in sales in 2021 to $60.4bn.

This demand, combined with expectations of the growth of virtual reality and the metaverse — a virtual world of immersive experiences where people get together to watch, trade and play — has attracted interest from major tech stocks.

29.6million

Number of monthly esports viewers in the US in 2022, per Insider Intelligence

 

M&A in play

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision — which Microsoft said would accelerate the growth in its gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud, and provide building blocks for the metaverse — was followed by electronics giant Sony buying games maker Bungie for $3.6bn. It has been reported that Sony is also eyeing up Electronic Arts [EA] as another potential acquisition.

All of this activity follows a difficult 12 months for the NERD ETF, which has seen its share price dive 39% following concerns that the reopening of society post-lockdown would dampen demand for gaming as people went back to bars, theatres and sports venues. Allegations of harassment and a ‘frat boy’ culture at Activision further hit investor sentiment, as did the Chinese government’s crackdown on Tencent [700], with under 18s restricted to three hours of video game playing per week.

The market has also responded to high inflation, a rise in interest rates and the continued semiconductor shortage by moving away from the high-growth tech sector into more value stocks.

Composition of the NERD ETF

The NERD ETF, which launched in 2019, has net assets of $62.47m, down from $87m in November 2021. Yet its year-to-date total daily return is at a loss of 5.75%, though this is an improvement on a drop of 9.4% last November.

It has 38 holdings, of which Modern Times Group [MTG-B] has the biggest weighting with 5.90%, followed by Activision Blizzard (4.87%), Tencent (4.64%), Corsair Gaming [CRSR] (4.68%) and DouYu International [DOYU] (4.35%).

Shares in Modern Times Group have risen 47% since the start of 2022, boosted by the sale of its ESL Gaming arm — the largest esports company in the world — to Savvy Gaming Group for $1bn. Savvy simultaneously bought gaming platform FACEIT and intends to merge the two companies to create the leading global platform for competitive gaming, known as ESL FACEIT Group. Modern Times, meanwhile, is focused on being a ‘pure play’ gaming group.

$62.47million

NERD ETF's net assets, down from $87 million in November 2021

 

Shares in Activision Blizzard have increased 28% since news of its deal with Microsoft, which is still awaiting approval.

Though it is not just M&A boosting the NERD share price, it is also demand. Modern Times posted a 100% year-over-year sales growth in its gaming arm in the fourth quarter of 2021, and hardware maker Corsair recorded an annual sales hike of 8.1% in gaming components and systems.

Future growth

Roundhill is confident that demand will continue and expects esports viewership to grow to 646 million by 2023. This would represent a 10.4% CAGR from 2018.

Newzoo expects esports firms to up their monetisation models by using blockchain technology for rewards and loyalty programmes, and also expects companies to move further into the NFT space. It says that gamers are “digital native and curious” about new tech and “have more disposable income than the general online population”.

Add virtual reality, the metaverse and cloud gaming-as-a-service to that mix and the future looks pretty cool for the NERD ETF.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Can customer additions in Q4 help Palantir’s share price recover?
  • Earnings
  • saas

Can customer additions in Q4 help Palantir’s share price recover?

The Palantir stock fell due to concerns over slower growth. Analysts await Q4 earnings commentary to see it that has reversed.

14 Feb 2022
  • Updates

Why has Affirm's stock been plummeting?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will EV investment pay off for the General Motors share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will investors reward PayPal’s revised customer addition strategy?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Investing in Disruptive Innovation: 26 Stocks to Watch
  • Stock Watch
  • Ebook
  • disruptive-innovation

Market Megatrends

Investing in Disruptive Innovation: 26 Stocks to Watch

Free ebook
Rising interest rates to boost the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Rising interest rates to boost the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF?

A rise in interest rates in response to surging inflation could help this banking ETF get in the money in 2022 ahead of some of the tech leaders.

10 Jan 2022
What moved the markets in 2021?
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

What moved the markets in 2021?

As we look back on 2021, here are five key moments that impacted the markets this year, and what this could mean for 2022.

30 Dec 2021
Carbon curbs for 2022
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Carbon curbs for 2022

Governments and corporates are increasing the pace towards net-zero carbon limits to tackle global warming. What new regulations will business around the world face in 2022?

22 Dec 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar