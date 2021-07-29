Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

OPTO Sessions Mark Manduca on NYSE: GXO, innovation in logistics, automation, robotics and vision technology

29 Jul 2021, 15:10GMT

As chief investment officer of logistics at XPO Logistics, a New York Stock Exchange-listed supply chain specialist, Mark Manduca knows a thing or two about the movement of goods.

Manduca is a CFA and has an extensive background in finance, having previously been a managing and associate director of equity research at both Citi and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now BofA Securities).

Listen to the interview:

Speaking to Opto Sessions this week, Manduca explored some of the effects of globalisation on returns, manufacturing complexity, and how developments and innovation in logistics were thriving in the e-commerce world.

“What you’re seeing at the moment in terms of the bottleneck that exists across the world, the logjam that we’ve got, from a shortage of containers… to labour inflation, all the way through to the bottlenecks that we’re seeing in the trucking market,” Manduca tells Opto Sessions.

“Manufacturing has become so complicated… The phone in your pocket, ultimately, involves roughly 43 countries for it to be put together,” he points out. “If one piece of that chain breaks, because say a plant gets COVID-19 … the whole chain breaks with it.”

 

To hear how Manduca thinks innovation, such as robotics and vision technology, will continue to change the world of logistics, listen to the full episode of Opto Sessions.

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

