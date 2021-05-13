Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

OPTO Sessions James Davolos explores the inflation ETF, dollar debasement and predictive attributes

13 May 2021, 17:30GMT

James Davolos is a portfolio manager at New York-based investment advisory firm Horizon Kinetics. The firm manages more than $6.6bn and has been an established industry presence for more than two decades.

Davolos has been at the firm for 16 years since joining Horizon Kinetics’ trading desk in 2005. During this time, he has worked his way up the ranks and he now manages the firm’s Kinetic Internet Fund as well as several private and institutional accounts.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

Davolos is also the co-portfolio manager of the firm’s Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF [INFL], which was one of the main topics of conversations in this week’s podcast episode.

“From a top-down level, people should recognise that we are at the tail end of what is probably a 30-plus-year cycle of disinflation. [There] has been over 30 years of central bank and government policy that has favoured capital over labour, primarily through record money supply growth, and keeping interest rates extremely low,” Davolos told Opto Sessions.

“That has favoured capital and that has been disinflationary, as has been a variety of different factors in terms of technological innovation and globalisation.”

Davolos explains, however, that he thinks there has been a “slow burning fire” that has been shifting this trend dating back to the financial crisis.

“Although bankers have kept rates extremely low and they’ve kept inflation rates extremely low, COVID-19 and the global response to the pandemic has really accelerated this dramatically to the point where we think we’re at a multigenerational secular shift away from disinflation, away from capital being favoured, and into reflation and, ultimately, inflation and the prioritisation of labour over capital worldwide,” Davolos stated.

He explains that as he believes those making the rules are the debtors — that is to say the US, the UK and the EU and other major central banks — that “there’s a very strong case for inflation today.”

 

To find out more from Davolos, including how his firm’s product, the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, plans to capitalise on this environment, listen to the full episode on Opto Sessions.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Alan Brochstein

Episode #61

OPTO Sessions

Alan Brochstein on investing in legal cannabis

Alan Brochstein, a leading analyst dedicated to the cannabis industry, explores the investment opportunities in the burgeoning legal and medical cannabis market.

06 May 2021

Damien Bisserier

Episode #60

OPTO Sessions

Damien Bisserier on the risk-parity approach and Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater

On this week’s Opto Sessions, co-CIO of ARIS and former senior investment associate at Bridgewater Associates, Damien Bisserier, explains how his risk-parity strategy performed during last year’s market crisis.

29 Apr 2021
5 investing podcasts to keep track of the stock market in 2021
5 investing podcasts to keep track of the stock market in 2021

Don’t know where to start when it comes to great investment podcasts? Opto has compiled a list of some of our favourites, all made by stock market aficionados.

28 Apr 2021

Mark Yusko

Episode #59

OPTO Sessions

Mark Yusko explores #2.1Quadrillion, digital assets and being early in innovation

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Mark Yusko, CEO and CIO at Morgan Creek Capital Management, explains satoshis, digital assets, and capitalising on investment opportunities in early innovation.

22 Apr 2021

