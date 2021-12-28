Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Best investment Podcasts of 2021

28 Dec 2021, 12:05GMT

  disruptive innovation

The podcast industry continued to boom in 2021, as people put on their headphones and tuned out the world, whether via laptops at home or mobiles on the go.

There are plenty of shows to keep everyone busy, informed and entertained, with around 2 million different podcasts globally, according to research by Podcast Insights.

Investors can enjoy podcasts specifically aimed at helping them to make the right decisions and keep their portfolio firing.

No matter their investing style or approach, the right podcast can provide them with the advice and support they need, from steering a course through bear or bull markets, to the ins and outs of technical and fundamental analysis.

 

Here are six podcasts (plus one YouTube series) that could help your financial journey in 2022.

The Meb Faber Show - Meb Faber is the co-founder and the CIO of Cambria Investment Management. In the podcast, Faber discusses the craft of investing, helping listeners uncover new and profitable ideas in the global equity, bond and real asset markets. “Join us for real market wisdom that can make you wealthier and wiser,” Faber says. Throughout the almost 400 episode catalogue, Faber talks to some of the great and good of investing – from Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors to Rick Rule, the global chief economist and head of investment strategy at Vanguard.

 

The Disciplined Investor – Andrew Horowitz is the president and founder of Horowitz & Company, and has been managing money for individual and corporate clients since the late 1980s. Alongside guests such as Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth, and investment management and tax expert Dan Pilla, Horowitz discusses topics as varied as EVs, the Metaverse, Investing Cycles and even Occam’s Razor.

 

The Joe Robert Show – Robert interviews investors, fund managers, tax professionals and other industry leaders. “My goal is to give you insights into investments outside of Wall Street and teach you ways that are changing the lives of entrepreneurs and investors around the world.” Episodes include interviews with QCP Capital co-founder Darius Sit discussing the current state of the crypto market and whether 2022 will be a bull or bear market.

 

Superinvestors and the Art of Wordly Wisdom – Host Jesse Felder has been active in the stock market for over 20 years, worked on Wall Street and co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm. In this podcast, he talks with a number of superinvestors who have inspired him, in order to understand what makes them so successful in the financial markets and in life. Episodes include Jim Stack on ‘Charting a Course Through Stock Market Rapids’ and David Hay on ‘Balancing Risk Management with Timely Opportunism’.

 

Phil Town’s Rule #1 Investing – A YouTube series featuring the wisdom of Town – an investment advisor, hedge fund manager and two time New York Times best-selling author of Rule #1 and Payback Time. He guides investors through his Warren Buffett investment style, teaching them “how to buy businesses on sale, with little risk”. Episodes include ‘How to Avoid Emotional Investing’, ‘Simplicity and Discipline in Investing’ and ‘How to Protect Yourself from Inflation’.

 

Word on the Street – This is a weekly podcast from Barclays UK, in which its experts help ordinary investors make sense of the latest news and events impacting the world's financial markets. Episodes include ‘How will the Bank of England’s rate rise and omicron affect UK investors?’ and insights from fund managers such as Jupiter Asset Management focusing on sustainable solutions. The podcast is presented by Barclays’ investment gurus, such as Phil Attreed, head of wealth specialists and Will Hobbs, chief investment officer.

 

All Star Charts Podcast – First launched four years ago, JC Parets’ podcast offers investors insights into technical analysis by interviewing the best practitioners of the art in the world. Well-known technical analyst, Parets, founder and chief market strategist of All Star Charts chats with luminaries such as Jeff Hirsch, author of The Stock Trader’s Almanac and Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research.

Top stories from Opto in 2021
Top stories from Opto in 2021

These are the stories that got investors' eyeballs in 2021. Here's what happened.

27 Dec 2021
  disruptive-innovation

Carbon curbs for 2022
Market Megatrends: Investment themes to watch in 2022
Investing in space: more than a flight of fancy

