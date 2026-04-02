LITE Stock: Is There Room for More After 1000% Surge?

Lumentum [LITE] was the second-best performer in the benchmark S&P 500 over the past year, as of 31 March, with its stock price soaring 1,027.3%.

Only data storage firm Sandisk [SNDK] outperformed Lumentum during the period. Both companies have something in common: they make components that are critical to the multi-trillion-dollar buildout of data centre infrastructure.

Lumentum develops optical and photonic products that are used to connect artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers. As data centres scale to handle higher bandwidth demands, optical solutions are replacing copper connections as they offer better power efficiency and help reduce thermal stress.

That shift is changing how investors view the company. It is no longer a mere photonics supplier: it is a key enabler of next-generation AI data centres.

This article examines what is driving LITE stock, whether the fundamentals justify the valuation and what could derail the rally.

Photonics in Demand

On 2 March, Lumentum stock surged 11.75% after Nvidia [NVDA] announced a $2bn investment in the company to expand capacity and deepen collaboration for lasers, chips and co-packaged optics (CPO) components to scale its next-generation Rubin AI architecture.

Lumentum was not the only photonics company Nvidia backed that day. The semiconductor giant also announced a similar $2bn investment in rival Coherent [COHR]. Together, the deals highlight the growing importance of photonics, which uses light instead of electrical signals to move data between AI chips and servers.

According to Nvidia, its next-generation Rubin AI architecture will use CPO switches, which are packaged alongside GPU chips, instead of relying on traditional pluggable transceivers connected externally through copper wires. Nvidiasaid this shift should deliver five times better power efficiency, 10 times higher resiliency, lower latency and faster deployment than pluggable transceivers.

Both the Lumentum and Coherent deals included non-exclusive multi-billion-dollar purchase commitments and future capacity rights for advanced laser and optical networking products, showing that chipmakers are moving early to secure supply amid a broader photonics shortage. For Lumentum, that demand comes on top of the more than $400m backlog it had already reported in February.

Management disclosed at the Q2 2026 earnings call in early February that photonics demand is currently outstripping supply by about 30%. Lumentum is now racing to increase production capacity.

In late March, the company announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce advanced indium phosphide-based optical devices such as continuous wave and ultra-high-power lasers for AI data centres. However, the new site is not expected to begin volume production until mid-2028.

In other news, Lumentum used the OFC Conference in March to show how it is preparing for the next jump in AI networking speeds, including 1.6T and eventually 3.2T connections.

Lumentum was also added to the benchmark S&P 500 in March, following a sharp surge in its market cap.

LITE stock chart by TradingView

Fundamentals: Lumentum’s Record Quarter and Healthy Backlog

Lumentum’s Q2, covering the period ended December 2025, showed why the company has become one of the market’s most sought-after AI infrastructure plays. It posted quarterly revenue of $665.5m, a record figure for the second straight quarter, up 65.5% year-on-year and 24.7% sequentially.

Components made up 66.7% of quarterly revenue. Sales in this segment rose 68.3% y/y, driven by data centre demand, record shipments of externally modulated lasers and the company’s entry into continuous-wave lasers.

Systems accounted for the remaining 33.3% of revenue. This segment grew 60.1% y/y and outpaced components sequentially, rising 43.5% versus 17%. Growth was mainly driven by higher sales volumes of cloud transceivers thanks to increased manufacturing capacity at Lumentum’s Thailand facility.

Profitability also improved sharply. Q2 Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 25.2% from 7.9% a year earlier, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share climbed to $1.67 from $0.42. GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.89.

Guidance pointed to another strong quarter ahead. Lumentum expects Q3 revenue of $780m-830m, with non-GAAP operating margin in the 30-31% range and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.15-2.35.

This table compares the valuation metrics and growth estimates of LITE with its peers Coherent and IPG Photonics [IPGP].

Metric LITE COHR IPGP Market Cap $50.17bn $44.66bn $3.43bn P/S Ratio 7.18 3.00 3.68 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 76.83% 19.52% 9.40% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 65.46% 25.50% 8.68%

Source: Yahoo Finance; Stockanalysis.com

The Bull Case for LITE Stock: Optics to Replace Copper

Optical and photonic solutions are increasingly replacing copper interconnects in AI data centres, which struggle with speed limits, power consumption and heat at scale.

Until now, optics have mainly been used for “scale-out” networking, connecting separate GPU servers and data centres.

Lumentum sees the next growth opportunity in “scale-up” networking, which links chips within a single node and is still dominated by copper. As copper hits its scaling limits, the industry is beginning to pivot, and Lumentum expects its first scale-up co-packaged optics shipment to displace copper in 2027.

The Bear Case for LITE Stock: Manufacturing Challenges and Supply Chain Risks

Lumentum’s most pressing challenge is capacity. EML laser production is fully booked under long-term agreements through 2027, yet demand continues to outpace supply. To close the gap, management is shifting away from its traditional in-house manufacturing model toward a heavier reliance on contract manufacturers, acknowledging that in-house capacity alone is simply not enough. Rivals who scale faster could take share.

Supply chain risk adds another layer of uncertainty. Indium phosphide – the key substrate material for Lumentum’s laser products – was added to China’s export control list in February 2025, requiring permits from China’s Ministry of Commerce before it can be shipped out of the country.

With the stock up over 1,000% in the past year and trading at a forward P/E above 86, there will be little tolerance among investors for any sign that growth is slipping.

Conclusion

After Lumentum’s record quarter, CEO Michael Hurlston said most of the gains still came from current-generation transceivers, adding that the company was “only just beginning to unlock the massive potential” of optical circuit switches and CPO for next-generation AI and cloud networks.

Looking forward, the question for investors is whether LITE stock still has room to run after its blistering rally, even with backlog growth and capacity already fully booked.

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