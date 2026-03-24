TER Stock: Is Record Revenue in Sight for Teradyne?

With the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom continuing apace, most chip firms are flying high. Teradyne [TER] is no exception. But could the future of this chip-testing company lie in a different sector altogether?

Founded in 1960 and debuting on the Nasdaq in 1970, Massachusetts-based Teradyne supplies automatic test equipment (ATE) to the global market. The majority of its revenue comes from the testing of semiconductors, especially AI and 5G-related chips, although it also provides testing for systems and wireless equipment.

Beyond this core business, the company manufactures robots for industrial automation, having expanded into the sector with the acquisition of Universal Robots (UR) in 2015 and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) in 2018. While Teradyne currently offers two models — the UR cobot robotic arm and MiR autonomous mobile robots — this segment represents a key diversification for the future of the company.

In this article, OPTO examines the investment case for Teradyne, plus whether its robotics arm positions it for success beyond the AI infrastructure buildout.

Record Prospects

Teradyne reported strong Q4 2025 and full year earnings on February 3. Quarterly revenue of $1.08bn was the second-highest figure recorded, just $3m short of the high posted during the 2021 mobile boom.

All segments experienced sequential growth, with semiconductor testing reaching revenue of $883m, product testing $110m, and robotics $89m. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 represented almost 100% year-over-year growth. Full-year revenue reached $3.2bn, up 13% from 2024, and the company closed the year with $448m in cash and marketable securities, reflecting a strong balance sheet.

Management expects AI to be a primary growth driver in the near term; it drove 60% of revenue in Q4, with that figure forecast to rise to 70% in Q1 2026. Q1 sales are expected to be record-breaking, in the range of $1.15bn–1.25bn, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.89–2.25. The surge in AI demand, however, means that the bulk of the company’s yearly revenue could be front-loaded in the first half of 2026, CFO Michelle Turner explained in the Q4 earnings call.

“While 2025 sales were 40% in the first half and 60% in the second half, based on what we know today, we expect 2026 sales to be in the inverse.”

To better cater to the surging data center market, on January 29, Teradyne announced a joint venture with MultiLane, a Beirut-based high-speed I/O test and measurement company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year, with Teradyne maintaining majority ownership.

In March, the firm released two new test platforms: Omnyx, a test platform for printed circuit board assemblies and sub-assemblies; and Photon 100, a test platform for optical interconnects, such as silicon photonics and co-packaged optics. Both platforms are explicitly targeting data center and AI-related equipment, supporting the company’s 70% AI-related revenue target for the current quarter.

Teradyne is expected to report Q1 2026 earnings at the end of April.

Up and Up

TER shares have surged an impressive 248.57% in the past 12 months, blowing past previous highs recorded during the 2021–22 mobile boom. In the run-up to Q4 earnings, the stock brushed an all-time high of $344.92, before falling back down just below the $300-mark despite strong results, a bullish outlook and a seemingly clear runway for future demand.

The stock has traded largely flat since then, closing at $303.92 on March 23. TER shares are up 57.08% in the year to date.

TER stock chart by TradingView

Testing the Wafers: TER vs ATEYY vs KLAC

While Teradyne maintains an outsized presence in the ATE market, it is not the only player. Japan’s Advantest [ATEYY] is the other member of the “big two”, and the two firms control the majority of the global semiconductor ATE market. Founded in 1954, Advantest dwarfs Teradyne in size and revenue. It reported ¥800bn in revenue in Q3 2025, a 46.35% increase over the year-ago quarter, and is set to announce Q4 and FY 2025 financial results on April 27.

KLA Corporation [KLAC], meanwhile, offers process control, process-enabling and yield management solutions for the semiconductors market. These solutions are implemented during the fabrication process, while Teradyne’s ATE checks for quality after chips have been manufactured. KLA recorded 17% revenue growth in 2025 to $12.75bn, as well as EPS growth of 29%. Advanced packaging revenue led the charge, surging 70% year-over-year. CEO Richard Wallace said that, “as we look forward to calendar 2026, we expect this momentum to continue with year-over-year percentage growth expectations in the mid- to high teens.”

Here are how the three stocks’ fundamentals currently compare:

TER ATEYY KLAC Market Cap $45.53bn $110.24bn $196.44bn P/S Ratio 14.56 16.92 15.60 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 30.96% 59.30% 10.23% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 20.04% 24.47% 21.67%

Source: Yahoo Finance

TER Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for Teradyne

At the end of 2025, Teradyne received several key rating upgrades, emphasizing its momentum as it captures greater high-performance computing business. Advisory firm Cantor picked Teradyne as one of its top stocks for AI compute, underlining its key role in the back end and raising its target price from $200 to $240. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, gave TER stock a double upgrade, from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’, arguing that “the company will gain greater traction in GPU testing, plus recovery in traditional customers.”

Perhaps the most bullish case for Teradyne is the one management has painted. Estimating ATE total addressable market of $12bn to $14bn in the most recent earnings call, CFO Turner said the firm is targeting $6bn in revenue in the long term.

While robotics revenue represented just 8% of the Q4 2025 total, that figure could grow in the future, as the company targets “physical AI” at the intersection of computing solutions and industrial automation.

The Bear Case for Teradyne

Rumors of overvaluation have plagued TER shares as of late, as investors fear that a stellar year has pushed prices beyond their fair value. In January, JPMorgan added the stock to its “Negative Catalyst Watch”, noting that pressures on chip markets may keep the company from exceeding its already bullish Q1 projections. While acknowledging Teradyne’s long-term growth potential, JPMorgan maintained a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

An execution misstep may be the greatest short-term threat to TER stock’s prospects. With business booming, investor expectations are high, and even a modest beat may not be enough; TER’s performance since its most recent earnings is ample proof that even record figures can fail to move the needle.

Elsewhere, Cathie Wood sold 32,000 shares of Teradyne in the second week of March. That said, her Ark Innovation ETF [ARKK] still held 500,717 shares at a value of approximately $152m as of March 24, making it the 15th largest holding in the ETF.

Conclusion

Teradyne’s impressive year has underlined its leading role in the ATE market, and it looks set to capture further AI-related demand for its solutions. Nonetheless, overvaluation concerns already have some investors pumping the brakes. Regardless of the short term prospects for TER stock, its key role in the semiconductors ecosystem and its intersection with “physical AI” through its robotics arm provide a clear runway for growth in the long term.

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