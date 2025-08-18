INTU Stock Earnings Preview: Can Intuit Extend its Streak?

Intuit [INTU], a financial software company, will report its Q4 and FY 2025 earnings on August 21.

The company provides tax preparation application TurboTax, small business accounting software QuickBooks, personal finance platform Credit Karma and email marketing tool MailChimp.

Intuit is coming off a strong Q3, which was supported by the tax season in the US. The company has topped revenue and EPS estimates for five consecutive quarters.

While Wall Street expects the company to continue its strong trajectory in Q4, the market may be more interested in the company’s forecast for the rest of 2025.

What to Expect from INTU’s Q4 Report

23 Wall Street analysts covering INTU stock expect the company to report Q4 revenue in the range of $3.73bn to $3.77bn, up from $3.18bn reported a year ago.

EPS estimates were also positive, with Wall Street expecting it to be in the range of $2.61 per share and $2.78 per share, compared to $1.99 per share reported a year ago.

In May, Intuit forecast Q4 revenue would be in the range of $3.72bn to $3.76bn, marginally lower than the Wall Street estimate range. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were seen in a range of $2.63 to $2.68.

For the full year ended July 31, Intuit expects revenue to grow about 15% year-over-year, GAAP operating income to jump 35% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating income to increase 18% year-over-year.

Credit Karma is expected to be Intuit’s fastest-growing business segment at an annual growth rate of 28% this year. In the fiscal year ended July 2024, it contributed 10% of total revenue.

Intuit’s cash-cow global business solutions segment, which consists of the QuickBooks and Mailchimp offerings used by small and mid-sized businesses, was forecast to grow at an annual rate of 16%.

Revenue from the global business solutions segment accounted for 59% of Intuit’s top-line in fiscal 2024.

Investors can expect Intuit to distribute a dividend for the reporting quarter, consistent with the past four quarters, during which shareholders received $1.04 per share each time.

INTU Stock Rewarded for Consecutive Earnings Beats

On May 23, INTU’s share price surged 8.12% after the company beat analysts’ estimates for Q3 earnings and increased guidance for the full year.

Intuit reports Q3 earnings from February to April, which is tax season in the US and Canada.

“This is the fastest organic growth that we have had in over a decade … It’s really incredible growth across the platform,” Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi told CNBC.

On February 26, INTU saw its best trading session in nearly five years, as shares jumped 12.6% after the company beat Q2 revenue and earnings estimates.

Management highlighted that integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into Intuit’s personal and business finance tools has resulted in repeat engagement from customers.

“On our business platform, Intuit Assist delivers ‘done-for-you’ experiences, automating workflows using AI agents. It automatically turns emails, electronic documents and hand-written notes into estimates, invoices or bills, while doing the accounting in the background. It spots potential cash flow shortages in real-time and suggests personalized solutions like applying for a line of credit through QuickBooks Capital,” explained CEO Goodarzi during the Q2 earnings call.

Data compiled by TradingView showed that Intuit has beaten revenue and earnings estimates consecutively over the last five quarters.

Market Performance and Competitor Review

INTU stock is up 14.58% year-to-date, as of August 15 close. In comparison, the US benchmark equity market index S&P 500 is up 9.66% year-to-date.

Intuit has also fared better than rivals such as tax preparation company H&R Block [HRB] and business software firm Workday [WDAY] in 2025.

HRB’s share price is down 3.82% year-to-date. The stock saw a sharp decline in mid-August after reporting Q4 earnings on August 12, which fell short of analyst expectations. Uncertainties related to the announcement of CEO Jeff Jones’ retirement also limited investor appetite.

Elsewhere, WDAY’s share price has fallen over 12% year-to-date.

Workday’s stock plunged 12.5% on May 23, despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings a day earlier, as investors scrutinized the company’s subscription revenue guidance.

INTU HRB WDAY Market Cap $199.93bn $6.71bn $60.27bn P/E Ratio 58.51 11.35 125.61 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 15.14% 3.27% 12.63% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 12.43% 3.25% 13.10%

Source: Yahoo Finance, as of August 15 close

INTU Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for INTU: One-Stop Shop

Intuit has been serving customers since the 1980s. Over time, the company has built products like TurboTax and QuickBooks for individuals and small-and medium-sized businesses. They are known for their efficiency and user experience.

During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Goodarzi revealed that a customer who had outgrown Intuit’s QuickBooks accounting software initially switched to a larger competitor but returned to Intuit within two months to adopt its enterprise solutions.

“They’re paying for too many solutions that don’t talk to each other and they are spending too much time trying to connect the data to understand what’s happening in their business without enough benefit. Intuit’s platform is becoming a one-stop shop, where they can see the performance of their entire business in one place, giving them the insights they need to better run their business,” said CEO Goodarzi.

Intuit is currently focused on integrating AI agents into its offerings. Initial results look promising, as AI solutions have helped reduce the time customers spend on tax filings and resulted in repeat engagement, according to the company.

Over the past three fiscal years, Intuit’s revenue contribution from its global business solutions segment, which serves small and medium-sized businesses around the world, has increased from 51% to 59%. Revenue from the segment has increased by $3.07bn, representing growth of nearly 48% between fiscal 2022 and 2024.

The Bear Case for INTU: Tax Software Under Pressure

Intuit’s do-it-yourself tax software is under pressure.

On November 19, shares of Intuit and H&R Block dropped more than 5% and 8%, respectively, after reports surfaced that the US Department of Government Efficiency planned to launch a free tax-filing mobile app for citizens.

In fiscal 2024, TurboTax accounted for 27% of Intuit’s full-year revenue. Notably, TurboTax recorded the highest operating margin among Intuit’s business segments at 66% in 2024, outpacing global business solutions at 60% and Credit Karma at 24%.

Intuit is on the defensive with investigative journalism outlet ProPublica reporting that Intuit lobbied against the government’s attempts to create a free tax filing software for years.

Conclusion

AI-driven features and a “one-stop” platform across QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Credit Karma are supporting double-digit growth and stickier engagement at Intuit. On August 21, watch for Credit Karma growth momentum, AI monetization updates and forecasts for the new financial year.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.