SNAP Stock: Can Snap Turn Potential into Profit?

Snap [SNAP] is about more than cute video effects. Snapchat, its flagship product, is a sophisticated social media platform that blends augmented reality (AR), visual storytelling and adtech. Crucially, Snapchat has a dedicated usership among Gen Z and younger millennials — a demographic that is as desirable as it is hard to tap.

However, Snap is still struggling to translate that dynamism into lasting share price growth.

The company launched in 2011 as a disappearing photo app. Its rapid adoption among younger users fueled viral growth, leading to innovations like Stories, Lenses and Discover.

Snap Inc. went public in March 2017. It now operates as a global AR-driven social platform, boasting over 469 million daily active users (DAUs). Revenue growth stems from adtech upgrades, immersive AR tools and premium content. Despite profitability challenges, it is deepening e-commerce integration and artificial intelligence-powered (AI) features to retain younger audiences and drive monetization.

Apart from a mountainous rise through 2021 and 2022 — SNAP stock set an all-time high of $83.34 on September 24, 2021 — its share price has traded in roughly the same band since IPO.

It is currently down 32.03% year-to-date, partly due to mixed Q2 earnings released on August 5.

This stock analysis will outline the medium-term outlook for SNAP stock, and dive into why the firm’s recent earnings report spooked investors.

SNAP Q2 Earnings: Marginal Miss Prompts Selloff

In Q2 2025, Snapchat posted revenue of $1.35bn, up 9% year-over-year, while net loss widened to $263m from $249m. Adjusted EBITDA slipped to $41m from $55m, but cash generation improved sharply, with operating cash flow rising to $88m from a $21m outflow and free cash flow turning positive at $24m versus a $73m loss a year earlier.

Elsewhere, ad revenue — which accounts for 90% of Snapchat’s revenue base — grew by 3–4%, compared to 9% in Q1, after a flawed update let marketers buy at steep discounts. However, the glitch has been fixed, and ad growth is rebounding. Snap now expects current-quarter sales to exceed analyst forecasts.

Combined with the slightly widening loss, this glitch seemingly prompted investors to offload SNAP stock en masse, precipitating a 17% falloff.

But were the results really that bad?

Maybe not. Several metrics were looking very healthy indeed. Revenue and cash flow were up, as we have seen. Elsewhere, Snapchat’s user base expanded in Q2, with global monthly active users (MAUs) rising 7% year-over-year to 932m and DAUs climbing 9% to 469m. Spotlight averaged over 550m monthly users, with time spent up 23% and now accounting for more than 40% of total content engagement.

Ad platform upgrades and AI enhancements drove a 39% year-over-year jump in 7-0 Purchase volume for commerce advertisers in Q2, with purchase-related ad revenue rising over 25%. Sponsored Snaps proved effective in boosting incremental conversions, delivering up to a 22% lift when integrated into broader Snap campaigns.

The company also launched a Snapchat app for Apple’s [AAPL] Apple Watch, allowing users to preview and reply to messages directly from their wrists. This could potentially signal that tech majors think Snap has something to offer.

SNAP Stock Q3 Outlook

Snap is certainly cheery about its prospects.

“With meaningful inventory and conversions growth this quarter, including the broader rollout of Sponsored Snaps, we’re excited about the opportunity to translate improved advertiser performance into topline acceleration,” said CEO Evan Spiegel on the earnings call.

The company expects Q3 revenue of $1.48bn–1.51bn, slightly above the $1.48bn Wall Street consensus. It projects adjusted EBITDA of $110m–135m, with the midpoint of $122.5m topping estimates of $116m. Global DAUs are forecast at 476m, in line with expectations of 475.7m.

It remains to be seen whether these buoyant projections will be enough to lure investors back to the fold.

Stock Comparison: SNAP vs APP vs PINS

Snapchat can be usefully benchmarked against stocks in both the adtech and the social media spaces, both of which it straddles.

As OPTO unpacked earlier this week, AppLovin [APP] has evolved from its mobile gaming roots into a fast-growing adtech powerhouse. Its Q2 2025 revenue surged 77% to $1.26bn, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled, a testament to its profitable scaling. By spinning off its app portfolio and honing its focus on advertising, AppLovin is positioning itself as a flexible, AI-powered marketing platform across mobile and connected TV formats.

Meanwhile, Pinterest [PINS] now operates as a visually driven discovery and commerce platform. Q2 2025 revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $998m, with MAUs reaching a record 578 million — over half of whom are Gen Z — reflecting strong user growth and monetization momentum. AI tools and shopping-focused ad formats are key accelerators, even as adjusted EPS slipped slightly.

Snap’s position between these two peers underscores both its opportunities and challenges. Like AppLovin, it is sharpening its adtech capabilities, investing in AI-driven formats and auction efficiency to boost conversion rates. And, like Pinterest, its value proposition leans heavily on a young, highly engaged user base, with AR features playing a role akin to Pinterest’s visual discovery tools in fostering brand interaction.

However, Snap’s revenue scale lags behind both. AppLovin’s adtech engine generates more than its total top line, while Pinterest’s user base is materially larger. This leaves Snap needing both to accelerate monetization and to deepen engagement to close the gap.

SNAP APP PINS Market Cap $12.37bn $150.99bn $24.33bn P/S Ratio 2.18 26.87 6.44 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 9.88% 17.63% 16.17% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 10.64% 27.19% 14.74%

Source: Yahoo Finance

SNAP Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for SNAP Stock

Snap’s core strengths lie in its deep engagement with younger audiences, a demographic increasingly difficult for advertisers to reach at scale. The growth of Spotlight, which now accounts for over 40% of content time spent, is a sign that its TikTok-style format is gaining real traction. Ad platform upgrades and AI-driven optimization have boosted purchase-related ad revenue by more than 25%, while new commerce integrations open incremental monetization channels.

The company is also positioning itself at the forefront of mobile AR, a space with long-term brand and retail potential, and is diversifying touchpoints with launches like its Apple Watch app. With management guiding for Q3 revenue and EBITDA ahead of Street expectations, and cash flow metrics improving sharply year-over-year, Snap could be entering a more efficient growth phase. If it can sustain engagement momentum and translate AR innovation into scalable ad products, there’s significant upside potential from current levels.

The Bear Case for SNAP Stock

However, Snap’s recent user and revenue gains have not allayed deeper concerns. Profitability remains elusive, with Q2’s net loss widening year-over-year despite solid top-line growth. The company’s heavy reliance on advertising leaves it highly exposed to shifts in ad spend, and its auction glitch earlier this year underscored operational fragility. Competition is intense, not just from social giants like Meta [META] and TikTok, but also from fast-scaling adtech players such as AppLovin and The Trade Desk [TTD]. While its Gen Z-centric reach is an asset, monetization still lags peers, and AR-driven engagement has yet to fully translate into durable revenue growth. With shares already volatile and sentiment easily rattled by execution missteps, the margin for error remains thin.

Conclusion

Snap’s expanding user base, traction in newer formats like Spotlight and early gains from AI-driven ad tools suggest it has room to grow both revenue and relevance in the digital ad market. However, sustained profitability remains unproven, and the company must navigate an increasingly competitive landscape.

