2025 Round-up: How These China Tech Stocks Withstood Geopolitical Headwinds

This was the year in which tech and geopolitics became effectively indistinguishable.

Nowhere was this effect clearer than in the relationship between the US and China, which has been defined by attempts to control access to essential components of advanced technologies.

Let’s remind ourselves of the key milestones over the course of 2025.

The year opened with Washington tightening its grip on advanced semiconductor exports, extending and clarifying restrictions that had already reshaped global supply chains. New tariffs and compliance rules sharpened the message: access to cutting-edge compute would be conditional, monitored, and political. For Chinese technology firms, this set the tone for 2025 — innovation under constraint.

By spring, Nvidia [NVDA] had become the most visible symbol of this new order. The company revised China-specific product lines once again, offering pared-down accelerators designed to meet US export thresholds while preserving commercial ties. Beijing, meanwhile, accelerated procurement of domestic alternatives, pairing state subsidies with procurement mandates that favored local chip designers and cloud providers.

2025 began with the rise of DeepSeek as a global talking point. The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) model, optimized for efficiency rather than brute-force compute, was widely presented as proof that algorithmic ingenuity could offset hardware scarcity. Its rapid deployment across finance, education and enterprise software underscored a broader shift in China’s AI strategy to less frontier ambition and more applied scale.

Summer also brought retaliation. China expanded its own export controls, targeting critical materials used in chipmaking and battery production. These moves were framed as defensive, but served to remind global markets that technological chokepoints cut both ways.

By autumn, capital markets had adjusted. Investors increasingly priced Chinese tech stocks not on growth narratives alone, but on regulatory alignment and supply-chain resilience. Hardware firms with domestic fabs outperformed, while consumer internet platforms leaned harder into AI-driven productivity gains to reignite margins.

The year closed with a sense of uneasy equilibrium. Tariffs and restrictions remain in place, and dialogue is still limited. Yet Chinese tech has not stalled. Indeed, the government has pursued its strategy of domestic self-sufficiency.

In December, Beijing placed domestically produced AI chips on an official government procurement list for the first time, a step that stands to benefit local players such as Huawei and Cambricon [688256:SS]. The policy is intended to lift public-sector adoption of homegrown semiconductors and could translate into billions of dollars in incremental revenue, according to the Financial Times. Separately, there are indications that Beijing may still restrict access to Nvidia’s H200 chips, despite the fact that US President Donald Trump recently cleared them for export.

Let’s look at three Chinese tech stocks that have been able to leverage geopolitical tailwinds — and withstand geopolitical headwinds — over the course of 2025.

Alibaba: The Giant Reasserting Growth

Alibaba [BABA], China’s largest e-commerce and cloud services conglomerate, began 2025 with a narrative shift from regulatory fatigue and slowing growth to stabilization and innovation focus.

After several years weighed down by domestic policy pressures, the group has steadily pivoted toward cloud computing and AI investments while maintaining its core commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall.

Over the course of 2025, Alibaba’s share price has nearly doubled, reflecting renewed investor confidence on the back of resilient cloud revenue growth and the integration of next-gen AI models across business units. In the September 2025 quarter, cloud revenue growth reached 34% year-over-year, outpacing broader e-commerce trends, though margins have been pressured by elevated investment and subsidy spending.

Alibaba’s long-term strategy emphasizes transitioning from a pure retail operator to a technology platform, leveraging AI to bolster logistics, advertising precision and enterprise software offerings. This is a narrative that resonates with global investors seeking durable, tech-driven earnings engines. Despite some recent share volatility and macroeconomic headwinds affecting Chinese markets, analysts continue to view Alibaba’s valuation as supported by AI and cloud growth prospects, often assigning price targets above current levels. For investors, Alibaba’s 2025 performance illustrates a heavyweight tech giant navigating geopolitical and economic cycles while reorienting its tech moat toward scalable, high-margin segments.

BABA chart by TradingView

Tencent — Diversified Growth Across Games, Ads and AI

Tencent [TCEHY] remains the largest diversified internet platform in China, anchored by WeChat’s social messaging ecosystem and a broad portfolio spanning gaming, digital advertising, fintech, cloud and AI.

In 2025, Tencent’s financial performance has been solid, with reported mid-teens revenue growth and double-digit profit gains in core segments. Continued strength in mobile gaming — both domestically and internationally — combined with AI-enhanced advertising services has driven resilience against macro pressure.

The company has also integrated DeepSeek models into WeChat’s AI assistant, indicative of a broader shift toward embedding next-gen AI across user engagement touchpoints.

From an investor perspective, Tencent’s diversified revenue base helps moderate cyclicality inherent in consumer tech, while sustained capex on AI lays the groundwork for longer-term monetization via advertising and cloud services.

Although geopolitical headwinds and occasional regulatory flags have introduced episodic volatility, Tencent’s scale, engagement moat and growing AI footprint have underpinned respectable share performance relative to Hong Kong benchmarks. Investors focusing on structural themes — such as digital monetization and platform AI adoption — may find Tencent’s multi-vector growth story compelling into 2026.

TCEHY chart by TradingView

Xiaomi — The Challenger: Consumer Tech and EV Ambitions

Xiaomi [XIACF] — historically known for high-value smartphones and IoT devices — has emerged in 2025 as a notable performer among mid-cap China tech players, buoyed by diversified product expansion and investor enthusiasm around its electric vehicle (EV) business.

While some recent market commentary flagged concerns about slower revenue growth and investor skepticism, the broader 2025 performance reflects positive momentum, supported by Xiaomi’s execution in smart EVs — notably shipping figures that at times outsold Tesla [TSLA] in China’s EV market.

This EV traction reinforces Xiaomi’s broader ecosystem strategy, where hardware synergies across smartphones, home tech and mobility products create recurring engagement and data leverage. On the smartphone front, Xiaomi has maintained competitive share through value-led innovation and tight integration with its software stack. For investors, the stock’s performance this year reflects a bet on diversified hardware plus IoT ecosystem monetization, rather than a single product narrative.

EV performance and continued market share gains in key hardware categories have provided a differentiating catalyst that many peers cannot match. However, the stock has exhibited volatility related to growth expectations, capital intensity in EV build-out and cyclical consumer demand.

As a challenger stock with multiple levers — consumer tech, IoT and mobility — Xiaomi nonetheless presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure to China’s converging tech and automotive themes.

XIACF stock chart by TradingView

Here’s how the three stocks’ fundamentals compare as of the December 16 close:

BABA TCEHY XIACF Market Cap $353.70bn $692.76bn $136.40bn P/S Ratio 2.49 7.17 2.27 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 4.74% 13.91% 28.59% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 10.13% 9.78% 24.46%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Together, these stocks illustrate how China’s tech sector is adapting rather than retreating. Scale, diversification and applied AI are driving performance at the top end, while challengers with credible new growth engines can still outperform. For investors, resilience and strategic positioning now matter as much as raw growth.

