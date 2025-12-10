Outlook 2026: Three Robotics Stocks Powering Ahead

While we wait for the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble to burst, what are some exciting sectors to consider instead?

One is quantum computing, as OPTO recently detailed. Another is robotics. Let’s unpack what is changing within the sector, and then look at three leading robotics stocks.

Beyond the Production Line

For decades, robotics was predominantly associated with manufacturing plants and vehicle production lines. That paradigm is now shifting. The global robotics market is forecast to expand from approximately $64.8bn at present to about $375.8bn by 2035, implying a CAGR of roughly 17%.

Equally important is the broadening scope of adoption. Robotics is rapidly spreading into healthcare — including surgical systems and therapeutic applications — as well as logistics and warehousing, where autonomous mobile robots and automated fulfilment centers are becoming standard. Consumer-facing uses, such as home assistants and professional cleaning systems, are also gaining traction.

Robots are no longer just factory arms: they have become mobile, collaborative and humanoid machines. The poster child for this shift is, of course, the Tesla [TSLA] Optimus bot, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

From an investment standpoint, the growth and spread of robotics is compelling. It extends the opportunity well beyond conventional manufacturing exposure, creating several distinct avenues for growth. Businesses focused on surgical robotics, logistics automation, or collaborative and consumer robots are each positioned to benefit from different revenue models, ranging from repeat service income and long-term enterprise contracts to large-scale consumer uptake.

Outlook for 2026

In short, robotics enters 2026 as a growth sector driven by AI, falling hardware costs and labor shortages.

Demand will remain strongest in logistics, warehousing, healthcare and specialized manufacturing where autonomy, vision systems and edge AI cut costs and raise throughput.

Mobile robots and collaborative robots will see the fastest adoption, while the number of industrial robot instalments recover with tighter supply chains and reshoring. Investment will favor software, perception stacks and integrated services over standalone hardware. Firms will increasingly aim to bundle sensors, controls and analytics.

Regulation, safety standards and workforce reskilling will shape deployment pace, while geopolitical industrial policy — notably driven by the US and China — accelerates funding and localization.

Valuations remain volatile: near-term cyclicality and capex sensitivity contrast with a multi-year structural expansion as robotics spreads across small and medium enterprises.

As so often in these extremely fast-moving spaces, investors would do well to prioritize diversified industrial leaders with clear pathways to scale. Here go three.

Symbotic: The Warehouse Robotics Play

Symbotic [SYM] is a US-based company specializing in AI-enabled robotic warehouse automation systems. Its platform combines autonomous robots, high-density storage infrastructure and orchestration software designed to streamline supply chain operations for major retailers, wholesalers and distributors.

In 2025 Symbotic expanded its footprint significantly: early in the year, it completed acquisition of the robotics business of Walmart’s [WMT] Advanced Systems & Robotics, deepening a long-standing commercial partnership and bringing new technology assets in-house.

Then, in August, Symbotic introduced a next-generation storage design for its automation system, offering substantially higher storage density, a reduced physical footprint, faster bot travel times per case and faster deployment at customer sites through pre-assembled modular structures.

On November 24, Symbotic topped expectations for its fiscal Q4, delivering a sharp jump in adjusted profitability. The results triggered a strong rally in the shares, reinforced by a wave of positive analyst commentary.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.58 per share, up from $0.03 a year earlier, while revenue increased by just over 7% to $618.5m. On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $0.03 per share, narrower than consensus estimates for a $0.04 loss.

For the full fiscal year, earnings reached $2.02 per share, a dramatic improvement on $0.12 in fiscal 2024. Annual revenue climbed 24% to $2.25bn.

Looking ahead, Symbotic guided Q1 2026 revenue to a range of $610m–630m, with adjusted EBITDA of $49m–53m. Analysts are expecting sales of $621m and adjusted EBITDA of $54m, according to FactSet.

The stock spiked on the earnings, although it has since retreated. In the year to date, SYM stock is up a healthy 162%.

SYM stock chart by TradingView

Rockwell: The Industrial Automation Play

Rockwell Automation [ROK] is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company offers a broad portfolio that includes intelligent devices, software and control systems, and lifecycle services, helping manufacturers and infrastructure operators worldwide to automate their operations.

At the start of November, the industrial automation group delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat, underpinned by resilient demand for factory automation systems and software.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.34 per share, comfortably ahead of consensus forecasts of $2.94, while revenue reached $2.32bn, surpassing estimates of $2.21bn.

Reported net income declined year-over-year, falling to $138m, or $1.23 per share, from $240m, or $2.09 per share, in the prior period. The drop was driven by one-off charges and accounting adjustments amounting to $1.88 per share, including a non-cash impairment tied to the planned wind-down of the Sensia joint venture and higher asbestos-related provisions.

Stripping out these items, underlying performance improved. EBITDA rose 27% to $520m, supported by higher volumes, pricing gains and productivity improvements. EBITDA margin expanded to 22.5%, up from 20.1% a year earlier, highlighting strengthening operational leverage.

Seeking Alpha analysts recently sounded a note of caution around Rockwell’s valuation: “The main risk we see for Rockwell Automation investors is the stretched valuation that leaves little room for disappointment, either from operational mistakes by the company itself or simply a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.” However, they wrote, “these risks are mitigated by cost reductions and efficiency measures … The company’s efforts to modernize and automate its own manufacturing also mitigate higher cost headwinds and create a path toward higher profit margins without necessarily requiring a surge in global manufacturing capex spending.”

ROK stock chart by TradingView

Keyence: The Sensor Innovation Play

Lastly, we have Keyence [KYCCF], a Japan-based firm that designs and sells industrial automation and inspection equipment, including sensors, machine‑vision systems measuring systems, laser markers, barcode readers and other process‑control instrumentation. Boasting a 25-year history of double-digit annual growth and serving more than 350,000 customers in 46 countries, the company is one of Japan’s five largest by market capitalization.

Keyence operates with a fabless model, outsourcing manufacturing to focus on product design, sales and support. This structure enables high margins, steady cash flow and a strong balance sheet. Indeed, it has been called “the world's most profitable automation innovator”.

One notable bit of news from 2025 was the acquisition of German software developer CADENAS back in May. CADENAS is a leading force in 3D CAD content and digital part catalogs, focused on optimizing the product development process for both engineers and manufacturers.

Keyence Corporation delivered a strong fiscal 2025: revenue reached ¥1.06trn, up 9.5 % year-over-year; operating profit hit a record ¥549.7bn, up 11.1 %; and net income climbed to ¥398.6bn, up 7.8 %. That translated into a robust operating margin of about 51.9%.

KYCCF stock chart by TradingView

Automaton for the People: SYM vs ROK vs KYCCF

SYM ROK KYCCF Market Cap $7.06bn $44.98bn $84.41bn P/S Ratio 3.01 5.43 12.08 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 21.04% 6.03% 43.77% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 30.34% 5.87% 11.45%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

The robotics sector enters 2026 with strong momentum, driven by continued demand for warehouse automation, industrial control systems and high‑margin automation components. Symbotic is poised to expand its footprint in warehouse robotics, Rockwell Automation is leveraging robust factory automation and software sales and Keyence continues to deliver exceptional margins and earnings growth in industrial sensors and vision systems. Collectively, these leaders highlight the sector’s diverse growth avenues and resilient fundamentals heading into the new year.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.