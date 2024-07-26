Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
Market update

What Kamala Harris could mean for the stock market

Kamala Harris in front of three American flags.

Skrivet av

Jochen Stanzl

Chef-Marktanalyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

26 Jul 2024, 12:15

US president Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential election on Sunday, endorsing vice president Kamala Harris as the likely Democrat candidate, with betting offices seeing a 92% probability of her nomination. Meanwhile, Trump's chances of winning the presidential election stand at 61%. Harris faces a long road ahead.

Support and challenges for Kamala Harris

Following Biden's withdrawal, Harris quickly gained support from prominent party members, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Democratic leaders in Congress Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Her campaign also raised $81m, dispelling doubts about the Democrats' financial clout. However, markets remain sceptical about Harris's chances against Trump. The next TV debate is on 10 September.

The "Trump trade" and its market impact

If Harris gains popularity in the polls, the "Trump trade" could lose its appeal, potentially putting pressure on small US companies, oil and gas producers, gold, and Dow Jones stocks but possibly easing volatility in US bond markets. 

Stock markets currently face pressure due to a seasonally weak phase and a turbulent election campaign, resulting in increased volatility. Investors also speculate that the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September, which could temporarily overshadow the election campaign.

Important decisions ahead at the Democratic National Convention

The Democrats' final nomination will be decided at their convention in Chicago from 19-22 August. Harris's first online confirmation could occur between 1-7 August, but the nomination could be brought forward.

Outlook: Harris vs Trump?

Previous polls showed Trump leading due to Harris's low approval ratings. However, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Harris ahead of Trump, 44% to 42%. It's worth noting that earlier polls often overrepresented Democratic voters, and other polls still indicate a higher chance of a Trump victory. 

The current stock market uptrend is mainly driven by strong corporate earnings, especially in the S&P 500, which is having its highest earnings growth in years. However, even with good results, stocks like Alphabet can fall as high investor expectations lead to profit-taking.

Conclusion: Uncertain times before the elections

The coming months will be interesting as the Democratic Party faces critical decisions about its future and that of the country. Harris's success hinges on gaining voter trust and proving herself as a strong leader.


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

