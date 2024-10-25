Tesla earnings drive gains in US equities

Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 72 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
Darren Sinden from educational provider Trade Uni discusses the latest market moves.

Equity markets poked their heads above the parapet yesterday. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 were up 0.8% and 0.2% respectively, driven by Tesla which rallied by almost 22% on the day, following earnings released after hours on Thursday. However, the Dow Jones fell by 0.3%. In the US, the consumer discretionary sector has been the best performer over the last week but has only added 0.89%, gains that can also be attributed to Tesla’s performance yesterday. The materials sector is the big loser in the US over the last week, falling by 2.94%. The fallers in the sector include Newmont Mining, down 12.8% on the week, Nucor which fell by 10.6% and Sherwin-Williams which lost 7%.

In Europe, the Dutch AEX rebounded by 0.7%, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up by 0.3% and the DAX Midcap added 0.4% and is now flat on the year to date. Among the Euro Stoxx 50 members, Danone (up 2.8%), LVMH (up 2.5%) and Deutsche Post (better by 2.1%) were the principal gainers, while Linde (down 1.3%), Vivendi (down 1.1%) and Santander (down 1%) were the main fallers. At a sector level in Europe this week, travel and leisure stocks have performed well, adding 2.6%, while the insurance sector has been moving in the opposite direction, falling 3% over the past five trading days, led lower by a 5.9% fall in the value of Munich Re and falls of more than 3% at SCOR and Sampo.

Turning to other markets, crude oil continues to rebound and is trading higher once more in Europe this morning. WTI is better by 0.41%, and Brent by 0.44%. Both flavours are now up by more than 2% on the week and between 4% and 5% over the last month. UK Natural Gas is also increasing in price and has opened up by almost 10% this morning, part of a 33% gain over the years to date. Gas is the UK’s marginal source of power generation so these price changes feed into electricity costs. Gold and silver are lower this morning, with silver falling by 0.5%. US 10-year treasury bond yields have fallen back below 4.2%, the dollar index is broadly unchanged, and the Aussie and New Zealand dollars have lost ground against the greenback this morning, while USD/JPY is testing back towards ¥152.


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

