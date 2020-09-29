79 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.

Välj land och språk

Välj land och språk

Logga in
Stock Watch

Greggs share price falls despite business improving

CMC Markets

Skrivet av

MARKET ANALYST

29 Sep 2020, 08:50

The Greggs plc share price will be in focus today on the back of the bakery chain's third-quarter results, after a turbulent 2020.

In early January, it hit an all-time high, but then it got caught up in the brutal coronavirus sell off. Like the rest of the market it staged a recovery in late March, but that ran out of steam in early June, and the Greggs share price has been in a downtrend since then. In fact, last week it fell to its lowest level in almost two years.

Q3 results to rally Greggs share price?

Sales at company-managed stores in September were 76.1% of last year's level. The group reopened all its stores in early July after the Covid-19 shutdown, as sales ticked up in August, and improved again in September. Greggs cautioned about the uncertainty surrounding the health crisis, but it plans to open net 20 stores this year, so it clearly isn’t that worried about the current environment. The digital service and the click-and-collect options are now available nationwide, so this should help the group in the event of localised lockdowns. The manufacturing sites have reopened too so new products are available.

It's encouraging to see that Greggs are keen to expand the business, but the group is looking into ways to cut employment costs – the lockdown had a serious impact on the business. In a bid to reduce job losses, working hours are likely to be reduced. The pandemic hit the company hard on account of the store closures. In April, it was announced the company accessed £150m from the Bank of England’s Covid corporate financing facility (CCFF). At the time, the firm’s bank balance was £47m, so it was in pretty good shape.

Reopening and delivery market to help Greggs share price?

Greggs took their time in reopening stores, which showed how much consideration they gave to their staff and customers, but traders didn’t see it that way. In late April, the company revealed plans to reopen a limited number of stores, but that scheme was postponed because of health concerns. It was in mid-June when Greggs largely got back to normal, but that meant that shops were shut for roughly three months, with the Greggs share price already having suffered in the March sell off.

First-half sales tumbled by 45% to £300.6m. The group swung to a loss of £65.2m, from a profit of £36.7m in the same period one year before. Not surprisingly, no dividend was declared. Since reopening stores, business has picked up again, and in the last week of trading before the interim results were posted, sales were 72% of the levels achieved a year earlier. In a bid to get with the times, Greggs has teamed-up with Just Eat to cash in on the lucrative takeaway market.       

The Greggs share price has been pushing lower recently and a break below the 1,120p area should put 1,000p on the radar. A rebound from here might run into resistance at 1,400p. 


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

Senaste från CMC

News

Weaker start for Europe, as markets look to Trump/Biden face-off

European markets have opened slightly lower this morning despite a strong US session in which banks and technology stocks led the charge higher.

29 Sep 2020
News

Equity rally set to continue, UK lending data in focus
News

Stocks soar, Uber picks up, dollar drops
News

Banks lead the gains as European markets get off to a flier

Relaterade artiklar

Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 28 September 2020.

25 Sep 2020
Stock Watch

Morrisons share price likely to dip on earnings fall

The Morrisons share price is likely to come under pressure today as first half pre-tax profit fell by 25.3% to £148 million.

10 Sep 2020
Sentiment

Mixed Chinese trade data, Europe to rebound

The US non-farm payrolls report tends to dominate the headlines, but on Friday the sharp decline seen in US tech stocks was the main story.

07 Sep 2020
Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 79 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.