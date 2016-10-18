Earnings and inflation propel stocks, GBP and CAD upward

Stock markets have roared back to life overnight breaking their doldrums. US index futures are up 0.4% for the Dow and 0.5% for the S&P plus the NASDAQ. Overseas markets have been even stronger with the Hang Seng up 1.5%, the Dax up 1.2% and the FTSE up 0.8%.

Two ‎factors have combined to drive stocks higher today. First, earnings reports continue to come in stronger than expected. Netflix earnings per share were double what the street was expecting and IBM also posted a strong report, driving technology stocks higher. Tech may remain in focus through the day with Intel and Yahoo! scheduled to report after the close. Earnings reports from other sectors including financials, health care and airlines have also been positive.

Second, the US Dollar has started to slide a bit, lifting the lid off stocks. Inflation rose more than expected in the UK and New Zealand making it less likely the Bank of England or the RBNZ may try to cut rates again this year. This shift to neutrality makes the hawkish Fed less lonely and further indicates the recent round of stimulus may be near an end.

We also may be seeing seasonal factors kicking in behind stocks with better than expected loan activity in China also helping sentiment. On the other hand, Ford idling production due to slowing auto sales is a warning sign traders should be aware of.

Sterling has popped ‎for a penny on the inflation figures and appears to be recovering. Meanwhile, resource dollars have been rallying too with CAD, AUD and NZD all posting sizable gains on the day. The Bank of Canada is expected to confirm its neutral stance at tomorrow's meeting.

Crude oil is trading up slightly with WTI still bouncing around $50.00. Commodities, resource stocks and resource currencies may be active this evening between API oil inventories and key China reports which include Q3 GDP, industrial production and retail sales.



Corporate News

NetFlix $0.12 vs street $0.06, US new subscriber adds 370K vs stret 310 K, international new subscriber adds 3.2M way above guidance 2.0M, company guides Q4 domestic streaming adds 1.45M above street 1.27M, guides Q4 international streaming adds to 3.75M above street 3.32M.

Goldman Sachs $4.88 vs street $3.82

Johnson & Johnson $1.68 vs street $1.65

IBM $3.29 vs street $3.23

United Continental $3.11 vs street $3.07



Ford cutting back production at some US plants due to slower auto sales



Economic News

China new Yuan loans 1,200B vs street 1,000B and previous 948B

NZ consumer prices 0.2% vs street 0.1% and previous 0.4%

UK consumer prices street 0 9% vs previous 0.6%

UK core CPI street 1.4%

UK retail prices street 2.0% vs previous 1.8%

UK producer input prices street 7.4%

UK producer output prices street 1.1%

UK house prices street 7.8% vs previous 8.3%



Upcoming significant economic announcements include:

8:30 am EDT US consumer prices street 1.5% vs previous 1.1%

8:30 am EDT US core CPI street 2.3%

8:30 am EDT US real average weekly earn previous 0.4%

CMC Markets is an execution only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.



CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.