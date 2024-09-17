Standardiserad riskvarning: CFD-kontrakt är komplexa instrument som innebär stor risk för snabba förluster på grund av hävstången. 73 procent av alla icke-professionella kunder förlorar pengar på CFD-handel hos den här leverantören. Du bör tänka efter om du förstår hur CFD-kontrakt fungerar och om du har råd med den stora risk som finns för att du kommer att förlora dina pengar.
  • Hem
  • Analys
  • Could strong positive yen momentum impact the Nikkei 225?
Forex

Could strong positive yen momentum impact the Nikkei 225?

Two 1000-yen bills on top of a financial chart.

Skrivet av

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

17 Sep 2024, 17:40

USD/JPY continues to lose ground, hitting new annual lows. A recent bearish impulse from ¥147.21 adds to a 13.5% fall from highs of ¥161.95 in July. High volatility and negative momentum in the pair have raised concerns about a rapid unwinding of carry trades.

USD/JPY on daily chart with ATR (14), CMC Markets platform, 16/09/24

Carry trade operations

Carry trades involve borrowing low-interest currencies, like the Japanese yen or the Swiss franc, to invest in other assets, assuming currency risk. If these currencies appreciate strongly, it could trigger a rapid unwinding of these trades, increasing volatility. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) low interest rates have fuelled carry trades, with an estimated $4tn in Japanese investments abroad.

CMC JPY Index on weekly chart with MACD, CMC Markets platform, 16/09/24

Contrary monetary policies weigh down USD/JPY

The weakness in USD/JPY has been reinforced by contrasting monetary policies between the US and Japan. 

The US Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates at its monetary policy statement on 18 September, with a 59% chance of a 50-basis-point cut currently priced in. Meanwhile, the BoJ has begun a cycle of interest-rate hikes that it could tactically pause, but which it is not prepared to abandon outright.

Key policy updates from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday could either deepen USD/JPY's decline or trigger a rebound, impacting carry trades.

A sensitive Japanese stock market

The reversal of carry trades involves repaying debt contracted in yen at lower interest rates, leading to a stronger yen. This appreciation makes Japanese assets more expensive, reducing demand and lowering the income and profits of major exporters. As a result, the Nikkei 225 is closely linked to USD/JPY movements and is sensitive to changes in the pair.

The yen's recent appreciation hasn’t significantly impacted the Nikkei, though tension remains. Although volatility is decreasing, it remains high, and the index is below the 200-day simple moving average. Selling pressure could intensify if it breaks below support at 35,121.

Japan 225 on daily chart with Historical vol. (21), CMC Markets platform, 16/09/24
 


CMC Markets erbjuder sin tjänst som ”execution only”. Detta material (antingen uttryckt eller inte) är endast för allmän information och tar inte hänsyn till dina personliga omständigheter eller mål. Ingenting i detta material är (eller bör anses vara) finansiella, investeringar eller andra råd som beroende bör läggas på. Inget yttrande i materialet utgör en rekommendation från CMC Markets eller författaren om en viss investering, säkerhet, transaktion eller investeringsstrategi. Detta innehåll har inte skapats i enlighet med de regler som finns för oberoende investeringsrådgivning. Även om vi inte uttryckligen hindras från att handla innan vi har tillhandhållit detta innehåll försöker vi inte dra nytta av det innan det sprids.

Senaste från CMC

Market update

Mixed trading as markets prepare for FOMC meeting

Yesterday was a mixed session in the US, as the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq composite indices lost 0.5% while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 made modest gains.

17 sep 2024

Nyheter

Vem har kontrollen över stålet?

Market update

S&P 500 rallies ahead of FOMC meeting

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US retail sales; UK inflation; Fed, BoE, BoJ rate decisions

Relaterade artiklar

Market update

Mixed trading as markets prepare for FOMC meeting

Yesterday was a mixed session in the US, as the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq composite indices lost 0.5% while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 made modest gains.

17 sep 2024

Nyheter

Vem har kontrollen över stålet?

Stål står i centrum för en kontroversiell uppköpsprocess, men metallen i sig är fortfarande en svår investering.

16 sep 2024

Market update

S&P 500 rallies ahead of FOMC meeting

The S&P 500 added just over 4% over the last five trading days, to close out last week less than 1% below its all-time high, ahead of this week's US Fed rate meeting.

16 sep 2024

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US retail sales; UK inflation; Fed, BoE, BoJ rate decisions

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 16 September 2024, and view our economic and company reports calendar.

13 sep 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site