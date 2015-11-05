As Bank of England looms will we get a Damp Squib or an Airbomb?

Y

esterday saw another topsy-turvy session as US markets slipped back after US oil inventories showed a bigger than expected build, sending oil prices sharply back from whence they came earlier in the week, pulling equities along with them. As oil prices were starting to slide backwhile the latest ISM services report was blowing the doors off expectations for October. The, with US 2 year yields hitting their highest level since April 2011. The change in sentiment is all the more startling given that just prior to the October FOMC meeting markets were assigning a 32% probability of a rate hike next month, and had been as low as 25%. That probability now sits at 58%. Despite it being the 5th November it seems unlikely we will get much in the way of fireworks at today’s Bank of England rate meeting, minutes and subsequent inflation report, but if we do its more than likely to be a “Damp Squib” than an “Airbomb.” The low expectations are a little surprising given the rebound seen in this week’s October PMI in the manufacturing and services sector dataThe reason for this is probably down to Governoras he has veered between hawkish and dovish. Even the internals of the respective reports point to continued resilience in job creation, with gains across all three sectors along with robust pipelines of new orders. When looking atthan there does in the US, yet all the talk is about the prospect of a US rate rise next month. While, and has prompted speculation that we could see another MPC policymaker break ranks with Ian McCafferty to argue for a rise in rates. If someone does do that, the smart moneygiven that he was also a dissenter 12 months ago.seen in preliminary Q3 numbers though it should be remembered that the data for this quarter is not fully complete and could be revised higher. As such while we arethis will need to be balanced by the rebound seen in the recent October data which means any reduction in forecasts may be less than expecteddespite economic data that still shows significant weak points in parts. Yesterday’s October ADP employment report came in at 182k, with September being revised down to 190k, but on the other hand yesterday’s October ISM services report blew away expectations on all fronts, with the employment component showing one of its biggest gains in 10 years. Thisfor the same month, and appears to show that while the services sector appears to be doing well, the higher paid manufacturing sector plainly is not, pointing to a significant divergence forming in the US labour market. Given thisin the data thus far. Today’s Q3 unit labour costs data might change that which are expected to show a rise of 2.2% up from the 1.4% decline seen in Q2. On the Fed speakers side of the equationstated that she still saw slack in the US labour market, and that theand that wages growth had some way to improve. On the other sidefor a potential rate rise but any decision would ultimately depend on the data. Later today we can also expect to hear from Fed vice chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley.– the slide below the 1.0900 area has now opened up the euro for a move back towards the May and July lows at 1.0820, having broken trend line support from the 1.0460 lows. A break through 1.0800 would increase the prospect of a move lower towards 1.0500. Any rebounds need to push back above the 1.1080 area.– having peaked again at resistance at 1.5510, the October highs and 200 day MA remain the key obstacles to a move towards 1.5630. Long term trend line support at 1.5215 from the 1.4565 lows remains a key level as does yesterday’s low at 1.5360.– the free fall in the euro has continued pushing below 0.7075 with the potential to retest the 0.7000 level and August lows at 0.6950. Resistance remains at 0.7150 after failing to push back above it earlier this week.– the September highs above 121.70 continue to act as strong resistance. Above 122.00 could suggest a return to the 124.00 area. We have support at the 120.20/30 area, with a break retargeting the 119.20 area.



