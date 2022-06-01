Inflation and interest rates are on the agenda again this week. In the US, the release of fresh CPI data on Friday is set to show that inflation eased further in May. Before that, Australia’s central bank is poised to raise its cash rate for the second consecutive month on Tuesday, while the European Central Bank is expected to outline a path towards a July rate hike when it meets on Thursday.

In a light week for company results, we preview earnings updates from British American Tobacco, Workspace Group, Docusign and more.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 6-10 JUNE:

Tuesday – RBA interest rate decision

On 3 May, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the official cash rate for the first time in more than 11 years, lifting it from 0.1% to 0.35%. The long overdue move, carried out less than three weeks before Australia’s federal election on 21 May in a show of the RBA’s independence, was a response to concerns over rising prices. The bank also raised its inflation forecasts, and reduced its GDP estimates.

Of course, the RBA wouldn’t have found itself in the awkward position of raising rates in an election month if it hadn’t procrastinated earlier in the year, when it claimed that inflation was transitory. It was clear by then that inflationary pressures were likely to stick around. At the risk of sounding too critical, it should be pointed out that the RBA wasn’t the only central bank that dragged its heels. However, their counterparts at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand recognised sooner than most that all was not as it seemed.

The RBNZ started its hiking cycle back in October last year, and has been upping rates steadily since then. Since raising its cash rate from 0.25% to 0.5% in October, the RBNZ has raised rates four more times to get to the current level of 2%, with the prospect of another half-point hike in July.

The current differential of 165 basis points between cash rates in Australia and New Zealand is set to be narrowed when the RBA meets on Tuesday. After the May increase, another hike seems almost nailed-on. The question is how big it will be. The most likely outcomes are either a 50-basis-point rise, taking the cash rate to 0.85%, or a 65-basis-point rise, which would round the cash rate up to 1%.

Australia’s economy held up well in Q1, supporting the case for rate rises. In Q1, the country’s GDP grew by a better-than-expected 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, and 3.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Unemployment is at 3.9%.

Thursday – ECB interest rate decision

Eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record of 8.1% in the year to May, up from 7.4% in the previous month, increasing the pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at its July meeting. In Spain the consumer price index is up 8.5%, in Germany CPI is up 8.7% and in the Baltic states CPI is running even higher, with Lithuania at 16.8% and Estonia at 18.8%.

The ECB, reluctant to raise rates from their current sub-zero level, has been dragged kicking and screaming to this point. The bank’s previously stated position that it had no intention of raising rates this year always seemed destined to be called into question. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation was on the rise. The upcoming June meeting presents an opportunity for the ECB to outline a path towards a quarter-point – or perhaps even a half-point – rate rise in July, and another rate hike in September. Markets have already priced in 90 basis points of rate rises this year.

A move on Thursday seems unlikely, given that ECB president Christine Lagarde has hinted at a July move. Instead, the focus of Thursday’s meeting will be on whether a move to a 0% interest rate is possible by September. It will be a difficult path for the ECB to navigate. If policymakers signal an aggressive approach to monetary tightening, bond spreads in heavily indebted eurozone countries like Greece and Italy could rise to problematic levels.

Friday – US CPI (May)

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.3% in the year to April, down from 8.5% in March. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, also slowed, easing to 6.2% in April from 6.5% in March. Though inflation remains close to 40-year highs, the deceleration in headline and core CPI, alongside a recent softening in the US dollar and bond yields, appears to suggest that US inflation may have peaked.

This view is supported by other measures of inflation. The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 4.9% in the year to April, down from 5.2% in March and 5.3% in February. That said, the producer price index (PPI) has remained resilient.

Widespread price increases across the economy suggest that it may take a while to bring inflation under control, but the slowdown in headline inflation in April is certainly a step in the right direction. Consensus estimates point to a further slowdown in May, with CPI expected to ease to 8.2% and core CPI forecast to drop to 5.9%.

MORE KEY EVENTS (6-10 JUNE):

Monday 6 June

No major announcements

Tuesday 7 June

RBA interest rate decision

See top three events, above

UK services PMI (May)

Economic activity in the UK services sector plunged in May after the flash reading slipped to a 15-month low, from 58.9 in April to 51.8. It doesn’t take a magician to work out why, as the combined effect of surging energy prices, and tax rises starts to curtail economic activity. The increase in energy prices by 54% would have been bad enough, but the decision to raise taxes is very much a self-inflicted wound on the part of the government. The decision to restore VAT rates on business to 20% from their covid-reduced rates would have been difficult enough, under normal circumstances while supply chain issues are adding to the problems facing businesses in the UK. These problems have been compounded by the inexplicable decision to go through with the decision to increase NI tax rates, thus adding further to the burdens being faced by the UK economy.

British American Tobacco Q2 results

Shares in British American Tobacco have performed well this year, up over 25% year to date. In February, the company reported full year revenue of £25.7bn, which came in slightly short of expectations, falling back below last year’s numbers by 0.4%. The shortfall on the revenue front wasn’t helped in H1, with reduced sales at airports and transport hubs, which saw lower tobacco sales. On the plus side, revenue from new categories rose by 42.4% to just over £2.1bn, keeping it on course to meet its target of £5bn target of New Category revenue by 2025, and 50m consumers of non-combustible products across their operations by 2030. The business is still loss making; however, the losses have continued to reduce, falling 9% to £100m. Vapour revenue was up 59%, with Vuse the leading vapour brand by value share globally. Full year pre-tax profits came in at £9.16bn, with the company saying it was going to buy back £2bn of its shares. In March the company announced it was withdrawing from Russia, starting the process of transferring its assets to a local distributor. They also cut their annual revenue growth outlook to between 2% to 4%. At the recent AGM, it was reported that in Q1 the consumer base for non-combustible products has increased by another 1.1m to 19.4m, keeping it on target with respect to its New Category revenue target.

Workspace Group – full-year results

The last 12 months has seen real estate company Workspace Group go on a bit of an acquisition spree, even as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic on its occupancy rates and rental income. At the end of H1 the London flexible office space provider said trading profit was up 42.5% year on year, helped by a 12.3% increase in net rental income. The return to profit was welcome after a loss of £110.4m a year before. The company, which lets offices and other workplaces to businesses, reported a significant increase in customers returning to their offices with utilisation rates up to 60% of pre-Covid levels. The company also announced the acquisition of The Busworks in Islington for £45m, which adds another 104k square feet of lettable space to its portfolio. A former Victorian Bus factory was already a multi-let business centre, 65% let with a net income yield of 3.4%. In March the company went on to acquire REIT McKay Securities for £272m, with McKay shareholders owning 5% of the new share capital of the enlarged group. McKay owned a number of smaller residential and commercial real estate developments in an around London and the Thames Valley corridor, including Portsoken House in the City, as well as properties in Reading and Newbury. Having completed the transaction Workspace management said they would be looking to spin off some of McKay assets that don’t fit within its wider ambitions for the new business. These assets have been described as the light industrial assets, which include industrial parks near Gatwick Airport in Crawley and the Poyle Trading estate near Heathrow Airport. Workspace also completed the disposal of Highway Business Park for £23.7m. In the second half of the year, as working patterns returned to normal, occupancy rates have continued to improve rising to 89.6% in Q4, and back to pre-Covid levels. Pricing has also improved with rent per square foot up by 1.3% on a like for like basis. Full year revenues are expected to come in above £130m, still well below pre-Covid levels, although with the new acquisitions over the last 12 months this should see a significant improvement over the next 12 months.

Wednesday 8 June

Brown-Forman Q4 results

Brown-Forman shares have been on a slow decline over the last 12 months, even as the American wine and spirit company increased sales on a quarterly and year to date basis. For Q3 net sales rose by 14% to just $1.03bn, while EPS rose to $0.54 a share. On a nine-month basis, net sales were up by 11%, to $2.94bn, however it would appear that rising costs driven primarily by supply chain disruptions and rising input costs related to grain and agave are impacting profits. Profits fell back from last year by 12% primarily as a result of the fact that they were boosted due to the sale of Canadian Mist and Collingwood brands a year ago. For the full year organic income growth is expected to rise by 12% to 16%. Rising costs are also expected to see organic operating expenses to rise by 7% to 9%. Profits are expected to come in at $0.27 a share.

Thursday 9 June

ECB interest rate decision

See top three events, above

China trade (May)

China’s zero-covid policy is set to make it increasingly difficult for it to meets its 2022 GDP target of 5.5%. We’ve already seen the effects in the Q1 GDP numbers, and the various lockdowns and restrictions being imposed in Shanghai and latterly Beijing are set to slow the economy further in Q2. In the April numbers we saw the continued effects of the various supply chain disruptions, productivity slowdowns and restrictions laid bare on economic activity. The numbers in March were disappointing, and April’s were little better, with imports down 0.1% in March, and unchanged in April. Exports were also disappointing coming in at 3.9%, down sharply from 14.7%, as transportation difficulties and port stoppages impacted the flow of goods and services. While we’ve heard that there may have been some modest loosening of restrictions in some parts of Shanghai the various backlogs are still likely to take some time to clear, which suggests that Q2 for the Chinese economy is likely to see an even worse performance than Q1.

DocuSign Q1 results

Another example of a pandemic winner where the wheels have come off in spectacular fashion since the record highs from August last year. In December, shares in the online contracts and e-signature company plunged after the company downgraded its Q4 forecasts for revenue to $557m and $563m. In March the shares fell further despite posting Q4 revenues that beat forecasts by $20m, coming in at $580m. Full year revenues rose to $2.1bn, a rise of 45% year on year. The issue was once again guidance with the company saying it expected to see flat revenue growth for Q1 of $580m, which was below estimates of $594m. For the full fiscal year DocuSign said it expects revenues to grow at a much slower percentage rate, rising to $2.47bn, which while still a decent clip, is a much smaller jump than was expected. As with most earnings reports while DocuSign has a decent chance of beating expectations it is more than likely to be judged on its guidance, even with the shares now back at pre-pandemic levels. Profits are expected to come in at $0.46 a share.

Friday 10 June

US CPI (May)

See top three events, above

FuelCell Energy Q2 results

For a company that has not turned a profit since 1997 it is perhaps surprising that FuelCell Energy saw its share price surge over 2,800% during 2020, before peaking in early 2021 just above $29. As with anything that can be described as in any way renewable or low emission, the shares benefitted from a surge of interest, however one look at the fundamentals would tell you that this company is showing little in the way of progress in terms of revenue growth since 2016. Since then, the shares in this fuel cell power company that runs on renewable biogas or natural gas, are still well below the levels that they were six years ago, while revenues since 2018 have shown little if any improvement. It’s even harder to believe that twenty years ago the share price of this business was sitting at the stratospheric heights of $7,800, and while the valuation of the business has become more realistic since then, if the last five years are any indication it remains further away from making a profit now than it did in 2000. Revenue since 2015 have more than halved from $163.1m to $69.6m in 2021. Could 2022 be the start of a long road towards profitability? In Q1 the company got off to a decent start with revenues of $31.8m, a decent improvement on this time last year of $14.88m. This augurs well for the rest of the year on the revenue numbers, if these sorts of levels can be sustained, and would put the business on course to exceed the 2016 annual revenues of $108.3m. In Q1 the company still posted a gross loss of $2.89m, with the improvement in revenues being driven by $18m of product sales to the Korean market. Full year revenues are estimated to see an increase to 134m, although this doesn’t appear to be being reflected in the share price performance so far year to date, with the shares down over 15% year to date, rebounding from 18-month lows in mid-May. Losses are expected to come in at $0.05 a share.

Index dividend schedule

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

Selected company results

MONDAY 6 JUNE RESULTS Gitlab (US) Q1 Jadestone Energy (UK) Q4 TUESDAY 7 JUNE RESULTS Academy Sports & Outdoors (US) Q1 British American Tobacco (UK) Q2 Casey's General Stores (US) Q4 ReneSola (US) Q1 WEDNESDAY 8 JUNE RESULTS AVEVA Group (UK) Full-year Brown-Forman (US) Q4 Campbell Soup (US) Q3 Workspace Group (UK) Full-year THURSDAY 9 JUNE RESULTS CMC Markets (UK) Full-year DocuSign (US) Q1 Lakeland Industries (US) Q1 Mitie Group (UK) Full-year Tate & Lyle (UK) Full-year FRIDAY 10 JUNE RESULTS FuelCell Energy (US) Q2

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.



CMC Markets er en ‘execution-only service’ leverandør. Dette materialet (uansett om det uttaler seg om meninger eller ikke) er kun til generell informasjon, og tar ikke hensyn til dine personlige forhold eller mål. Ingenting i dette materialet er (eller bør anses å være) økonomiske, investeringer eller andre råd som avhengighet bør plasseres på. Ingen mening gitt i materialet utgjør en anbefaling fra CMC Markets eller forfatteren om at en bestemt investering, sikkerhet, transaksjon eller investeringsstrategi. Denne informasjonen er ikke utarbeidet i samsvar med regelverket for investeringsanalyser. Selv om vi ikke uttrykkelig er forhindret fra å opptre før vi har gitt dette innholdet, prøver vi ikke å dra nytte av det før det blir formidlet.