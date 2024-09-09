CFDer er komplekse finansielle instrumenter og investeringer i disse innebærer høy risiko for å tape penger raskt, grunnet gearing. 73% av ikke-profesjonelle kunder taper penger når de handler i slike produkter med denne tilbyderen. Du bør vurdere om du forstår hvordan CFDer fungerer og om du har råd til å ta den høye risikoen for å tape pengene dine.
Market update

ECB set to make key interest-rate changes

A glowing sign showing a euro symbol surrounded by stars.

Skrevet av

Daniel Kostecki

Analityk Rynków Finansowych CMC Markets Polska

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Sep 2024, 15:55

This Thursday, 12 September, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release its interest-rate decision and is expected to make the unusual decision to cut some rates by 0.25 percentage points and some by 0.6 percentage points, as opposed to moving all three key interest rates by the same amount.

Key ECB interest rates 

The refinancing rate, currently at 4.25%, is expected to drop by 0.6 percentage points to 3.65%. This is the headline ECB interest rate and affects the cost of loans for commercial banks. 

The deposit rate sets the interest rate commercial banks receive for depositing excess liquidity with the ECB. This is the lower limit of interest rates and is expected to be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 3.5%. 

The Lombard loan rate is the interest rate on short-term loans banks can obtain from the ECB if they need additional liquidity. This is the upper limit of interest rates and is expected to be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25%. 

The ECB's new rate corridor policy

In March, the ECB announced its aim to reduce the corridor between the deposit and refinancing rates by 0.15 percentage points from the current 0.5 percentage points. 

This rate corridor policy aims to wean banks off cheap sources of financing in place during the pandemic, reduce excess liquidity in the interbank market and prepare the financial system for a more balanced monetary policy in the future. 

While this reduction might seem significant it isn't surprising, as the ECB has signalled this move consistently, and current economic data, including lower inflation and weaker growth, appear to support the decision.

Potential impact on the euro 

The ECB's move will signal a shift to a more accommodative monetary policy, which could boost economic growth in the eurozone by encouraging banks to increase lending for consumer spending and investment. 

The market has been aware of this rate corridor change since March, but algorithms reacting to current data may cause short-term confusion. In the medium term, the ECB's rate cuts could boost economic growth and may benefit the euro. 


CMC Markets er en ‘execution-only service’ leverandør. Dette materialet (uansett om det uttaler seg om meninger eller ikke) er kun til generell informasjon, og tar ikke hensyn til dine personlige forhold eller mål. Ingenting i dette materialet er (eller bør anses å være) økonomiske, investeringer eller andre råd som avhengighet bør plasseres på. Ingen mening gitt i materialet utgjør en anbefaling fra CMC Markets eller forfatteren om at en bestemt investering, sikkerhet, transaksjon eller investeringsstrategi. Denne informasjonen er ikke utarbeidet i samsvar med regelverket for investeringsanalyser. Selv om vi ikke uttrykkelig er forhindret fra å opptre før vi har gitt dette innholdet, prøver vi ikke å dra nytte av det før det blir formidlet.

Det siste fra CMC

Market update

Non-farm payrolls disappointment sends US stocks down

Last Friday was a rather sombre end to the week for equity markets, with the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their five-DMA dropping from 80% on 2 September to 16% last week.

09 sep. 2024

Nyheter

Fra aksjefall til gode kjøp?

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Relaterte artikler

Market update

Non-farm payrolls disappointment sends US stocks down

Last Friday was a rather sombre end to the week for equity markets, with the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their five-DMA dropping from 80% on 2 September to 16% last week.

09 sep. 2024

Nyheter

Fra aksjefall til gode kjøp?

Markedene preges av enorm nervøsitet. Glem ikke at aksjefall kan gi muligheter.

09 sep. 2024

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 9 September 2024, and view our economic and company reports calendar.

06 sep. 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site

Før du går..

Prøv CFD-handel med en kostnadsfri demokonto. Få tilgang til vår innovative handelsplattform og test strategien din med 100 000 fiktive kroner.

Prøv en demokonto nå
cmc-mobile-trading-app