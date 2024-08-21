CFDer er komplekse finansielle instrumenter og investeringer i disse innebærer høy risiko for å tape penger raskt, grunnet gearing. 73% av ikke-profesjonelle kunder taper penger når de handler i slike produkter med denne tilbyderen. Du bør vurdere om du forstår hvordan CFDer fungerer og om du har råd til å ta den høye risikoen for å tape pengene dine.
Commodities

Gas prices explode

An offshore oil rig.

Skrevet av

Jochen Stanzl

Chef-Marktanalyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

21 Aug 2024, 18:00

European natural gas prices have surged recently, rising from €31.45 per megawatt hour in mid-July to €39.50 today, a 26% increase over the past month. While this is well below the peak of €340 in August 2022, the security of supply in Europe remains uncertain.

Supply threats

The recent price surge is largely driven by the threat of strikes at Australian LNG plants operated by companies like Chevron and Woodside Energy. These strikes could severely impact global LNG supply, a critical concern for Europe, which is heavily dependent on LNG imports.

Reduced natural gas production in Norway is also contributing to rising prices. As a key supplier to Europe, any decline in Norwegian supply heightens concerns about Europe's energy security.

Despite the significant drop in Russian gas supplies, ongoing uncertainty about their stability remains a critical driver of market volatility and price fluctuations.

Rising carbon prices drive up costs further

Rising carbon prices in Europe are also pushing natural gas costs up, as higher carbon allowance (EUA) prices increase electricity costs, potentially impacting the price of gas due to the correlation between the two markets. Our carbon emissions forward CFD has risen 16% since mid-July.

E.ON boss warns of permanently higher prices

E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum warns that Europe’s energy crisis is far from over, with gas prices potentially staying well above pre-crisis levels due to the loss of Russian imports. He told Bloomberg prices could remain "two to three times" higher than pre-crisis levels.


CMC Markets er en ‘execution-only service’ leverandør. Dette materialet (uansett om det uttaler seg om meninger eller ikke) er kun til generell informasjon, og tar ikke hensyn til dine personlige forhold eller mål. Ingenting i dette materialet er (eller bør anses å være) økonomiske, investeringer eller andre råd som avhengighet bør plasseres på. Ingen mening gitt i materialet utgjør en anbefaling fra CMC Markets eller forfatteren om at en bestemt investering, sikkerhet, transaksjon eller investeringsstrategi. Denne informasjonen er ikke utarbeidet i samsvar med regelverket for investeringsanalyser. Selv om vi ikke uttrykkelig er forhindret fra å opptre før vi har gitt dette innholdet, prøver vi ikke å dra nytte av det før det blir formidlet.

Det siste fra CMC

Nyheter

Pandemiekko

Danskene med ny legemiddelsuksess, men «gleden» kan bli kortvarig.

19 aug. 2024

Market update

US dollar continues to drop ahead of Jackson Hole

Market update

Market update: US indices on the rise

Relaterte artikler

Nyheter

Pandemiekko

Danskene med ny legemiddelsuksess, men «gleden» kan bli kortvarig.

19 aug. 2024

Market update

US dollar continues to drop ahead of Jackson Hole

The US dollar index traded down to its lowest levels this year, touching 101.32 points in yesterday’s session.

21 aug. 2024

Market update

Market update: US indices on the rise

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted an eighth day of gains yesterday, accounting for a 5.43% rise in the global equity benchmark. Find out more about how market sentiments have shifted.

20 aug. 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site

Før du går..

Prøv CFD-handel med en kostnadsfri demokonto. Få tilgang til vår innovative handelsplattform og test strategien din med 100 000 fiktive kroner.

Prøv en demokonto nå
cmc-mobile-trading-app