CFDer er komplekse finansielle instrumenter og investeringer i disse innebærer høy risiko for å tape penger raskt, grunnet gearing. 72% av ikke-profesjonelle kunder taper penger når de handler i slike produkter med denne tilbyderen. Du bør vurdere om du forstår hvordan CFDer fungerer og om du har råd til å ta den høye risikoen for å tape pengene dine.
Commodities

Could there be an unsung gold rush in 2024?

Molten gold being poured into ingots.

Skrevet av

Konstantin Oldenburger

Marktanalyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Oct 2024, 17:50

2024 has become the year of gold, with the yellow metal defying its sceptics, surging 28% and outperforming the stock market as it rushes from record to record. However, many investors are paying little attention to these developments. This suggests prices could keep rising, though breaks are possible before a broader "gold rush" develops.

Gold’s relationship with interest rates

Gold's price has traditionally been driven by interest rates, inflation expectations and geopolitical events. However, the idea that lower rates push investors toward gold hasn't always held, as other assets have often performed better. The current rally also seems contradictory to some investors, as gold is rising despite higher interest rates, suggesting other factors are influencing the market.

A "crisis metal" and store of value

Central banks, including those in China and India, continue to buy gold to diversify reserves, though this has slowed as prices rise. However, if these countries remain buyers, rising US debt and a weakening dollar could prolong geopolitical risks. The upcoming US election also plays a role, as concerns about fiscal policy and market stability intensify. Both presidential candidates are expected to increase the national deficit, which could raise inflation risks and benefit gold. Beyond being a "crisis metal," gold also serves as a store of value, offering protection from inflationary policies.

Private investors missed the rally

In the first half of 2024, private investors showed little interest in gold, with exchange-traded funds seeing minimal inflows and even some outflows. Many of these investors focused (and continue to focus) on stocks like Nvidia, driven by the current AI hype, missing the opportunities in gold. Most private investors still view gold as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks.

Dawn of a new era?

From a technical perspective, gold's breakout above the former all-time high at $2,075 an ounce potentially signalled a new era. If this uptrend holds, this level may not be undercut for a while, possibly offering investors opportunities to buy into corrections and benefit in the long term from increasing demand.


CMC Markets er en ‘execution-only service’ leverandør. Dette materialet (uansett om det uttaler seg om meninger eller ikke) er kun til generell informasjon, og tar ikke hensyn til dine personlige forhold eller mål. Ingenting i dette materialet er (eller bør anses å være) økonomiske, investeringer eller andre råd som avhengighet bør plasseres på. Ingen mening gitt i materialet utgjør en anbefaling fra CMC Markets eller forfatteren om at en bestemt investering, sikkerhet, transaksjon eller investeringsstrategi. Denne informasjonen er ikke utarbeidet i samsvar med regelverket for investeringsanalyser. Selv om vi ikke uttrykkelig er forhindret fra å opptre før vi har gitt dette innholdet, prøver vi ikke å dra nytte av det før det blir formidlet.

Det siste fra CMC

Market update

US equity markets bounce back from Monday’s slump

After a non-event on Monday, US equity markets sprung back to life in Tuesday’s trade. The Nasdaq 100 rallied by 1.6%, with the magnificent seven and Nvidia in particular leading these gains.

09 okt. 2024

Market update

Tesla's robotaxi event: a decisive moment for Elon Musk

Market update

European equities flatten as US equities fall

Relaterte artikler

Market update

US equity markets bounce back from Monday’s slump

After a non-event on Monday, US equity markets sprung back to life in Tuesday’s trade. The Nasdaq 100 rallied by 1.6%, with the magnificent seven and Nvidia in particular leading these gains.

09 okt. 2024

Market update

Tesla's robotaxi event: a decisive moment for Elon Musk

Learn more about Tesla's upcoming robotaxi event, including what it could mean for Tesla's stock and how the company has struggled recently.

08 okt. 2024

Market update

European equities flatten as US equities fall

Yesterday was a muted session in European equities, but they fared far better than their US counterparts. The MIB 40 was up by 0.7%, the CAC 40 and IBEX 35 by 0.5%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.2%.

08 okt. 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site

Før du går..

Prøv CFD-handel med en kostnadsfri demokonto. Få tilgang til vår innovative handelsplattform og test strategien din med 100 000 fiktive kroner.

Prøv en demokonto nå
cmc-mobile-trading-app