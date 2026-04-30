WM stock: WM is Turning Waste into a Structural Earnings Engine

There’s something wonderfully no-nonsense about a company whose name says exactly what it does.

Waste Management [WM] may well be the supreme example of this.

The straightforward name befits the business. Waste removal is unglamorous, sure, but it is also reliable: tech fads come and go, but trash abides.

It may be this consistency that appeals to investors and analysts, amid macroeconomic volatility and looming fears of an artificial intelligence bubble.

WM’s share price has risen steadily in recent years.

WM stock chart by TradingView

Following on from the company’s most recent earnings call, let’s unpack its broader narrative, and see what analysts make of its prospects.

An American story

In 1893, Dutch immigrant Harm Huizenga founded a $1.25-per-wagon garbage service in Chicago. 75 years later, his grandson Wayne Huizenga co-founded Waste Management; the firm scaled via acquisitions before going public in 1971.

A pivotal moment came in 1998 with its merger with USA Waste Services, which saw the combined entity relocate headquarters to Houston under the Waste Management name.

In 2022 the company rebranded as WM to signal a strategic pivot toward sustainability, including investments in compressed natural gas and landfill gas. This shift continued in 2024 with the $7.2bn acquisition of Stericycle, completed in November of that year, expanding WM’s footprint in medical waste and secure document destruction.

Today, the company operates an extensive network of transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities, landfill gas projects and power plants. It serves millions of residential, commercial, industrial, medical and municipal customers across the US and Canada, and runs the industry’s largest disposal network and collection fleet. Alongside its main rival, Republic Services [RSG], it controls more than half of US waste collection.

One man’s trash…

As reported back in January, the firm had a healthy FY2025. Total company operating EBITDA rose 13.3% in the year, or 15.5% on an adjusted basis, with full-year adjusted margins surpassing 30% for the first time.

In the legacy business, operating EBITDA increased 8.0% (10.1% adjusted), with margins expanding to 31.5%, driven by pricing, cost discipline, mix optimisation and sustainability-led growth.

Meanwhile, the Healthcare Solutions segment saw a sharp turnaround, with operating EBITDA margins rising to 13.5% from 1.0% a year earlier, and 16.9% on an adjusted basis.

Based on its Q1 results, reported on April 28, it seems as if WM might be continuing on this growth trajectory. Let’s dive into the numbers.

…is another man’s EPS beat

WM entered 2026 with strong momentum, delivering Q1 results that broadly outperformed expectations and reinforced confidence in its long-term strategy. Growth was underpinned by disciplined pricing, tight cost control and rising contributions from its sustainability-focused operations.

Revenue rose 3.5% year-on-year to $6.23bn, slightly below estimates, but profitability impressed: adjusted EPS reached $1.81, beating forecasts, while operating margin expanded to 17.9%. Cash generation was particularly strong, with free cash flow margin jumping to 14.8% from 6.3% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.85bn, with margins holding near 30%.

Collection and disposal volumes fell 1.5%, driven mainly by severe winter weather, deliberate pruning of lower-margin residential contracts and the absence of prior-year wildfire cleanup activity. These headwinds were partly offset by growth in municipal solid waste volumes, which helped cushion the overall decline.

The company returned $729m to shareholders, comprising $385m in dividends and $344m through share buybacks.

The company also brought new recycling facilities online in Ontario and Detroit and finished an automation upgrade at its South Florida site, now its largest single-stream facility. Combined, these projects increased processing capacity by almost 300,000 tons.

Elsewhere, the company’s investment in renewable natural gas (RNG) is steadily evolving into a meaningful earnings contributor. WM has been building out a network of facilities that capture landfill gas and upgrade it into pipeline-quality natural gas, creating both a low-carbon energy source and a material reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Looking ahead, the RNG portfolio is expected to generate around $600m in adjusted operating EBITDA in 2026.

Beyond the quarter, WM’s consistency stands out. The company has delivered annualised revenue growth of just over 10% across both the past five years and the last two, comfortably ahead of many industrial peers. This sustained trajectory suggests resilient demand and a business model that continues to scale effectively.

“Disciplined pricing, cost optimisation and contributions from sustainability growth projects led to first quarter adjusted operating EBITDA growth of 5.9% and margin expansion of 70 basis points despite a challenging quarter of weather impacts,” said CEO Jim Fish.

“The momentum in our business, combined with our confidence in our ability to execute on our plan for the balance of the year, sets us up to achieve the full-year financial outlook we provided last quarter.”

Analysts seem largely to agree with the CEO’s summation.

Of the 28 ratings collated by Yahoo Finance in April, three were a ‘strong buy’, 16 were a ‘buy’ and 9 were a ‘hold’, with no ‘sell’ or ‘underperform’. The average price target was $254.72, representing 12% upside on the current price of $227.35.

WM stock: The investment case

WM’s latest results depict a business that has shifted from a traditional waste hauler into a scaled, infrastructure-like compounder with multiple embedded growth engines.

Core collection and disposal remains highly resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, steady municipal demand and a structural inability for customers to easily switch providers. At the same time, management continues to tighten the operating model through cost control, mix optimisation and ongoing network efficiency gains.

What increasingly differentiates WM, however, is the optionality layered on top of this core. Sustainability initiatives – particularly renewable natural gas, recycling automation and landfill gas capture – are steadily evolving from ancillary projects into meaningful earnings contributors, adding both margin uplift and longer-term growth visibility. Healthcare solutions further diversify the platform, while selective M&A and network expansion reinforce scale advantages.

More broadly, waste management is a structurally defensive industry: waste volumes are stable through cycles, pricing tends to be sticky and regulatory barriers protect incumbents. WM’s combination of scale, pricing power and sustainability-linked upside positions it as a rare hybrid – part utility-like cash flow generator, part growth story – well placed to compound steadily regardless of macro conditions.

That said, slowing volumes, regulatory risk and commodity exposure in recycling and RNG could pressure margins, while limited organic growth may cap upside despite strong pricing power.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.