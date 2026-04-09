Will new deals give Anthropic the edge?

Anthropic is set to commit hundreds of billions of dollars to chips and cloud infrastructure from Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google. The arrangement will deliver close to 5GW of capacity, some 3.5GW of which will come via Broadcom [AVGO], with each gigawatt costing up to $50bn. Peers such as OpenAI have pursued comparable supply tie-ups, although such deals have been criticised for their circularity, the Financial Times observed, with big tech groups serving “as customers, suppliers and investors”.

Samsung predicts massive profit spike

An “unprecedented supercycle” for memory chips has led the Korean chip giant [SSNLF] to forecast record Q1 operating profit of ₩57.2tn, more than eight times higher year-on-year. Sales are set to rise 68% to ₩133tn, far exceeding expectations. Despite higher energy costs linked to the Iran war, strong demand from big tech continues to support earnings and shares. The stock is up more than 60% this year.

Musical chairs in top-tier AI

Jeff Bezos’s secretive AI startup, Project Prometheus, has poached Kyle Kosic, co-founder of xAI, from OpenAI. The company, launched last year, is developing AI systems

that operate in the physical world, extending beyond language-based tools like ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude Code. Kosic will focus on AI infrastructure projects. His hire is emblematic of the fierce competition for AI talent among sector leaders; all 11 of Elon Musk’s co-founders at xAI have left the firm.

SEO is dead, long live AEO

With traffic from traditional click-throughs plummeting, online businesses are looking for ways to boost the readability of their sites by large language models, the BBC reported Monday. This new focus for online content, known as answer engine optimisation (AEO), aims to help websites rank well in AI tools. It uses small, credible chunks of content, such as buying guides, written in natural language that can be easily understood by chatbots and cited in AI summaries.

SpaceX IPO: Major retail focus

SpaceX plans a record retail-focused IPO, with a June roadshow and an event for 1,500 investors, after detailing its share allocation to bankers. CFO Bret Johnsen emphasised retail investors’ importance, noting unprecedented demand. Ahead of the 8 June launch, SpaceX will meet 125 analysts from 21 banks involved, highlighting the scale of backing for the Elon Musk-led company. The IPO prospectus will be made public late May.

Insurance stocks pop on Medicare announcement

The Trump administration will raise average Medicare Advantage payments by 2.48% – over $13bn – in 2027, reversing its January 0.09% proposal, which had hit insurer shares. The CMS decision, setting premiums and benefits, lifted stocks, Seeking Alpha reported: Elevance Health [ELV] +6.3%, UnitedHealth Group [UNH] +9.9%, Humana [HUM] +13%, CVS Health [CVS] +7.8% and Centene Corporation [CNC] +4.2%.

Marvell makes big-picture moves

Fabless chipmaker Marvell [MRVL] had a roaring start to 2026, with an earnings beat and strategic acquisitions that underlined its “accelerated infrastructure” product portfolio for data centres. At the end of March, however, a headlining deal with Nvidia [NVDA] stole the show. CMC Aureon examines what this partnership means for Marvell, and how its full-stack positioning compares to other peers in the semiconductors space.

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