Why Did ARK Sell Palantir?

Palantir [PLTR] fell 5% following ARK Invest’s sale of $15m in shares earlier this week, Seeking Alphareported. The stock soared over 330% in 2024 but has cooled off in 2025: “Palantir’s valuation is unsustainable, trading at extreme multiples, with a P/S ratio of 64.7x and forward P/E of 203x, far exceeding sector medians,” said Hataf Capital, adding that “Heavy reliance on government contracts, particularly defense, creates revenue instability”.

Bitcoin Rush Intensifies

Bitcoin miners including Mara Holdings [MARA], Riot Platforms [RIOT] and CleanSpark [CLSK] are amassing reserves of bitcoin to withstand tightening margins amid rising competition and high energy costs. Following bitcoin’s surge to $100,000 last month, these companies have raised over $3.7bn to fund their cryptocurrency purchases, the Financial Times has detailed.

Why is this Quantum Stock Up 1,720%?

Rigetti Computing [RGTI] is a California-based company that builds and deploys quantum computing systems. This stock focus from OPTO analyses the technology and performance of Rigetti’s latest quantum computer, launched at the end of last year. It also unpacks what is behind RGTI’s surge over the past 12 months, and outlines some possible reasons to be cautious on the stock.

AI Start-up Triples Value

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, is close to securing a $2bn funding round, which would triple its valuation to $60bn, the Financial Times reported. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, and the move follows a $4bn investment from close partner Amazon [AMZN] in October. In 2024, about half of the $209bn spent by US venture capitalists went to AI companies, according to PitchBook data.

China Renews Trade-in EV Subsidy

China is offering a subsidy of up to RMB20,000 to buyers of fuel-efficient vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. Buyers trading in older cars for EVs or plug-in hybrids receive the maximum subsidy, while those opting for smaller gasoline vehicles get RMB15,000, Bloomberg reported. This policy, which supported over 3.7 million vehicle sales last year, benefits automakers such as Nio [NIO] and Li Auto [LI].

Under-Pressure Intel Unveils EV Push

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this week, Intel [INTC] unveiled a comprehensive platform to support automakers’ transitions to EVs and software-defined vehicles; the platform integrates high-performance computing, AI and zonal controllers. Intel also launched the Adaptive Control Unit, tailored for EV power trains and zonal controller applications.

Trump 2.0: What Will be the Economic Impact?

Julian Brigden, Co-Founder of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, recently shared with OPTO some of his predictions for the year ahead. Brigden stressed the importance of understanding Donald Trump’s policies, which will likely put an emphasis on championing US-based manufacturing. However, this will not be entirely positive for US companies, with tariffs likely to be inflationary, spelling trouble for corporate margins.

