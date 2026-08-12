Why ARK is still bullish on SpaceX

Writing in this Monday’s ARK newsletter, analyst Daniel Maguire argued that the post-earnings SpaceX [SPCX] sell-off, which saw the stock lose 14%, “was short-term focused and ignored the $28.5tn total addressable market toward which SpaceX is progressing”. The increased artificial intelligence (AI) capex that spooked investors will boost the firm’s $1tn revenue goal by 2030, Maguire wrote. Meanwhile, the firm is progressing towards full rocket reusability, which would significantly reduce costs. Elsewhere, SpaceX stock earlier this week moved above its IPO price for the first time in nearly a month, Seeking Alpha reported.

Compute is revenue: Nvidia raises $500bn

Nvidia [NVDA] has partnered with major banks and investors including Apollo [APO], BlackRock [BLK], Blackstone [BX], Brookfield [BN], Goldman Sachs [GS] and KKR [KKR] to raise up to $500bn for AI infrastructure. The financing will go towards projects undertaken by both Nvidia and its partners. Infrastructure projects backed by this fund will likely include the construction of new data centres, as well as new factories. “In AI, compute is revenue,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

What do Constellation’s Q2 earnings tell us about the nuclear sector?

Constellation Energy [CEG] beat Q2 earnings expectations but missed on revenue, and a strong pipeline saw management to raise its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $11.50-12.50. Aureon assesses whether the stock's near-20% pullback over the past year reflects a reset in expectations or a genuine souring of sentiment towards the nuclear/AI growth story.

Is SK Hynix’s stake in Kioxia a conflict of interest?

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings [KXIAY] said Bain Capital’s BCPE Pangea Cayman2 has become its largest shareholder with a 14.19% stake, after former parent company Toshiba reduced its holding to 14.12%. SK Hynix [SKHY] holds convertible bonds giving it a claim on substantially all of Pangea’s voting rights, creating a potential conflict of interest as the two memory chip makers compete, Bloomberg reported.

China pioneers “ice silk road” through Arctic

The Arctic is emerging as a viable alternative to traditional shipping routes, with Chinese container company Sea Legend launching the first regular service through the region between Ningbo and Felixstowe, the Financial Times reported. The company has branded the service the “Ice Silk Road”; it could halve the usual 40-day journey, while avoiding chokepoints such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Space stock plummets on earnings miss

AST SpaceMobile [ASTS] reported Q2 revenue of $31.5m, below the $34m consensus, while its $0.77 per-share loss was significantly wider than the expected $0.29. However, more than half the loss stemmed from a non-cash charge related to a lost satellite, while the company maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of $150m to $200m and highlighted its $1.15bn convertible debt raise.

Radiopharmaceuticals: Healthcare’s most exciting theme?

The market for radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow from a valuation of $7.3bn in 2025 to $8.25bn in 2026. The Business Research Company has forecast it will then grow by a CAGR of 13.5% to $13.6bn in 2030. Aureon analyses the investment cases for three key radiopharmaceutical stocks: Lantheus Holdings [LNTH], Perspective Therapeutics [CATX] and Telix Pharmaceuticals [TLX].

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