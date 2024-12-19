Who is Nvidia’s Biggest Customer?

The answer may not surprise you: Microsoft [MSFT] has bought 485,000 Hopper GPUs this year — double the orders of Meta [META], Nvidia’s [NVDA] next-biggest client. As OpenAI’s largest investor, Microsoft’s aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment highlights its commitment to next-gen AI development, according to the Financial Times.

Foxconn Wants a Piece of Nissan

Nissan [NSANY] and Honda [HMC] are in merger talks to create the world’s third-largest automaker, Bloomberg reported, aiming to tackle industry challenges and secure troubled Nissan’s future. Discussions reportedly gained momentum after Apple [AAPL] supplier Foxconn [FXCOF] approached Nissan about an electric vehicle investment. Nissan shares surged 24% on the news, a record high, while Honda’s dipped 3%.

Santa Claus Strike Threat

Amazon [AMZN] faces potential strikes across Southern California, New York and Illinois as Teamsters union members threaten industrial action ahead of Christmas. The union accuses Amazon of refusing to recognize their representation and missing a December 15 negotiation deadline, according to the BBC. “If workers are forced onto the picket line, Amazon will be striking itself,” said Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien.

Why is Cathie Wood So Keen on Shopify?

Canada-headquartered e-commerce firm Shopify [SHOP] boasts a wide product offering, covering everything from digital payments and sales platforms to in-person point of sale solutions and shipping provision. Strong performance in the year to date has drawn plenty of investors to SHOP stock, including big names like Cathie Wood. OPTO examines the fundamentals to see if this e-commerce play will continue to outperform.

Biggest VC Deal of the Year

AI and data analytics firm Databricks has raised $10bn in the largest venture capital (VC) deal of 2024, the Financial Times reported. Investors include Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Partners. The massive round highlights a VC shift toward funding high-growth private companies. CEO Ali Ghodsi said the funds will help Databricks compete with AI rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Quantum’s Wonderful Week Continues

The sector’s spike continued as Quantum Computing [QUBT] rose 51% on Tuesday, after a NASA contract for its Dirac-3 quantum machine sparked a rally. It is up some 150% since Friday and more than 500% since mid-November. Other quantum stocks followed suit: D-Wave Quantum [QBTS] rose 16%, Rigetti Computing [RGTI] jumped 32% and IonQ [IONQ] gained nearly 5%, Seeking Alpha detailed.

CrowdStrike Pushes Back on Outage Lawsuit

The cybersecurity leader [CRWD] has filed to dismiss Delta Air Lines’ [DAL] lawsuit over July’s notorious outage, arguing the airline is bypassing contract terms limiting liability and damages. The cyber security firm also cited Georgia’s economic loss rule. At the end of last month, OPTO analyzed whether CrowdStrike was out of the doghouse when it comes to the outage.

