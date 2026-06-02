VNOM Stock: Is Now the Time to Strike on Viper Energy?

Analysts are pretty hyped for Viper Energy [VNOM] at the moment.

On 29 May, RBC Capital initiated coverage on VNOM stock with an ‘outperform’ rating and a price target of $58 per share.

Mizuho Securities, meanwhile, reaffirmed its ‘buy’ rating and adjusted its target price from $54 to $58.

Raymond James is even more bullish, upping its price target to $61 from $60 and maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating.

Overall, of 18 analyst opinions collated by Yahoo Finance in June, five are a ‘strong buy’ and 13 a ‘buy’. An average price target of $58.17 represents upside of 27.54% on 1 June’s closing price of $45.61.

So, aside from its awesome stock ticker, what’s behind the Viper hype? Let’s quickly sketch its trajectory, dive into its most recent results, and see how it lines up relative to two competitors in the space.

What’s so exciting about Viper?

Viper Energy is not a traditional oil producer. Rather, it owns the mineral and royalty rights beneath some of the most productive acreage in the Permian Basin, allowing it to collect a share of oil and gas revenues without bearing the costs of drilling or operating wells.

The company was formed by Diamondback Energy [FANG] – another great ticker – in 2013. It listed publicly in 2014, initially holding mineral rights tied to Diamondback’s acreage. Since then, Viper has pursued an aggressive consolidation strategy in the highly fragmented US minerals market, using acquisitions to expand its royalty footprint and increase production exposure.

Recent deals, including the $4.1bn acquisition of Sitio Royalties and a series of Permian-focused purchases, have transformed Viper into one of the largest publicly traded mineral owners in North America.

Today, the company offers investors a distinctive combination of energy sector exposure, high-margin cash flows and a capital-light business model built around long-term royalty income.

All of this clearly appeals to investors. VNOM stock is up 21.17% year-to-date.

Earnings beat and Riverbend acquisition

Viper reported Q1 earnings on 4 May. It delivered a strong start to 2026, comfortably outperforming expectations across both earnings and revenue. EPS came in at $1.22, well ahead of the $0.45 consensus, while revenue reached $511m, exceeding forecasts by $27.4m. The outperformance was underpinned by solid upstream activity across its royalty acreage, including the turnover of around 650 gross horizontal wells to production, with significant contributions from Diamondback Energy in the Midland Basin.

That operational momentum fed directly into updated expectations for the year. Management raised its full-year oil production guidance by approximately 2.5% at the midpoint and now anticipates steady sequential growth of roughly 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day beyond Q2, pointing to an average output of 65,500 barrels per day for 2026. In parallel, capital returns remained meaningful, with $0.94 per share distributed through a $0.68 dividend and $0.28 in buybacks.

Alongside the organic uplift, a key strategic highlight was the Riverbend acquisition. The $337m deal, structured through cash and 3.7m Class A shares, adds over 3,000 net royalty acres and around 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to the portfolio. Management described the assets as highly complementary, with roughly 75% acreage overlap, strengthening operational density in core Permian positions while expanding exposure to high-quality third-party operators.

CEO Kaes Van’t Hof noted that “this increased production outlook represents over 5% organic growth relative to our pro forma 2025 exit rate.”

Competitor comparison: VNOM vs DMLP vs BSM

Dorchester Minerals [DMLP] is a US-based mineral and royalty partnership that owns producing and non-producing oil and gas interests across multiple onshore basins, including the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken.

Unlike corporate peers, it operates as a publicly traded partnership, distributing nearly all cash flow directly to unitholders rather than retaining earnings for reinvestment. The business is almost entirely capital-light, with no operating or drilling exposure, and growth is driven primarily by passive royalty income and periodic acquisitions of mineral interests. Its structure makes it a pure income vehicle within the energy royalty space, prioritising distribution stability over consolidation-led expansion or operational leverage.

Black Stone Minerals [BSM] is another interesting comparison, as it shows what a more diversified, less aggressively consolidated royalty portfolio looks like over time.

It is one of the largest publicly traded mineral and royalty owners in the US, with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple basins including the Permian, Haynesville and Bakken. Like other royalty-focused peers, it does not operate wells but instead earns income from production on its leased acreage.

The company’s scale and geographic diversification give it a more stable, lower-volatility cash flow profile compared with newer consolidators. Its strategy prioritises long-life mineral ownership, steady distributions and gradual portfolio optimisation rather than rapid acquisition-led growth or concentrated basin exposure.

This is how the three stocks currently compare.

VNOM DMLP BSM Market Cap $8.86bn $1.33bn $2.90bn P/S Ratio 4.33 7.84 6.72 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 66.65% N/A -8.06% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) -2.51% N/A 11.46%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Viper Energy, Dorchester Minerals and Black Stone Minerals sit along the same royalty curve, but with distinct risk-reward profiles. DMLP operates as a pure income-focused royalty partnership, prioritising pass-through distributions and passive exposure to oil and gas production, with limited emphasis on

consolidation or scale-driven growth. VNOM, by contrast, benefits from its tie to Diamondback Energy, giving it superior line-of-sight on drilling activity and stronger embedded growth potential. BSM is at the other end of the spectrum: larger, more diversified and materially lower-growth, but with more stable, defensive cash flows.

Conclusion: The investment case for VNOM stock

Analyst sentiment around VNOM is broadly constructive, with multiple price target upgrades clustering around the high-$50s and an average implied upside of roughly 27% from recent levels. That optimism is anchored in a capital-light royalty model that continues to deliver earnings upside, production growth and disciplined cash returns. The Q1 update reinforced the narrative, with a material EPS beat, a revenue surprise and an upward revision to full-year production guidance, alongside incremental scale added via the Riverbend acquisition.

The bull case for VNOM stock rests on a combination of high-margin cash flows, Permian Basin concentration and embedded leverage to operator activity – particularly through Diamondback Energy. It also benefits from a self-reinforcing acquisition strategy that steadily expands royalty exposure without materially increasing operating intensity.

The bear case is more nuanced: concentration risk in a single basin, dependence on third-party drilling cadence and exposure to cyclical oil prices could all compress cash flow visibility. All in all, VNOM remains a high-quality but inherently cyclical royalty compounder.

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The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.