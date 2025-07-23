The Chip Start-up Taking on Nvidia

Seoul-based FuriosaAI has secured its first major deal, months after turning down an $800m acquisition offer from Meta Platforms [META], Bloomberg reported. LG AI Research, LG’s [066570:KS] artificial intelligence (AI) think tank, approved its RNGD chip to power Exaone large language models. The start-up aims to rival Nvidia [NVDA], Groq and Cerebras with chips it claims offer 2.25x better inference performance per watt.

Pharma Giant Caves to Tariff Pressure

AstraZeneca [AZN] plans to invest $50bn in the US by 2030, including a flagship drug manufacturing hub in Virginia, as it braces for potential 200% tariffs related to a Section 232 probe into the national security implications of pharmaceuticals imports. The move mirrors similar pledges from peers like Roche [RHHBY] and supports AstraZeneca’s goal of hitting $80bn in annual revenue within five years, the Financial Timesdetailed.

BYD Blasts UK EV Subsidies

The electric vehicle (EV) maker [BYDDY] said the UK’s new £650m EV subsidy scheme was “stupid”, claiming it unfairly excludes Chinese-made vehicles and risks long-term damage to the market. “The question is, is there any European government who can afford to fight against Chinese-made cars forever? No,” Alfredo Altavilla, special adviser for BYD’s European operations, told the Financial Times. Despite the policy, BYD said its UK sales would remain strong.

Three Stocks Set to Benefit from China’s Biotech Boom

“China has the most immediate opportunity to overtake the US in biotechnology,” noted the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs in a June 2025 report on critical and emerging technologies, including biotech, AI semiconductors, space and quantum computing. On Foresight, OPTO looks at three stocks with potential to leverage the boom: 3SBio [TRSBF], Sino Biopharmaceutical [SBHMY] and Simcere Pharmaceutical [2096:HK].

Palo Alto to Acquire Cyber Security Firm?

SentinelOne [S] surged as much as 18% amid reports Palo Alto Networks [PANW] is in advanced talks to acquire the cyber security firm in a deal potentially worth $7bn. The speculation triggered sharp investor interest. Palo Alto, with a $131bn market cap, has been actively expanding its cyber security portfolio, Seeking Alpha outlined. SentinelOne is valued at $6bn.

Concerns After Microsoft Hack

A major hack targeting Microsoft [MSFT] SharePoint servers compromised around 100 organizations, mostly in the US and Germany, according to cyber security researchers. The attackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in self-hosted SharePoint systems, leaving government agencies especially exposed, according to Reuters. Microsoft’s cloud-hosted versions were unaffected. Analysts warn that backdoors may still be active.

Can the US Break China’s Grip on Rare Earths?

As Sino-US tensions endanger the supply chain of rare earth elements — key components in everything from wind turbines to fighter jets — several key companies are working to establish a North American supply chain. OPTO examines the investment case for MP Materials [MP], USA Rare Earth [USAR] and Ucore Rare Metals [UURAF], breaking down their financials amid broader efforts to reduce reliance on China.

