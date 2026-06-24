SPCX spirals – is NVDA next?

In the second-biggest one-day loss ever logged by a company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX [SPCX] shed $400bn in market value on Monday, the Financial Times detailed. Its losses later extended to some $600bn. Undeterred, Cathie Wood’s ARK scooped up an additional 210,121 shares. Elsewhere, traders on Polymarket, a prediction market platform, have been betting that Nvidia [NVDA] share price gains will dwindle, according to Seeking Alpha.

SoftBank’s Son: Space data centres won’t work

Speaking at the annual SoftBank [SFTBY] shareholder meeting, CEO Masayoshi Son dismissed the idea of space-based data centres, arguing that the artificial intelligence (AI) race will be won by computing infrastructure built on Earth. Son said electricity represents only a small portion of data-centre operating costs compared with hardware such as AI chips, Bloomberg reported. Son called Musk a “remarkable agent of change”, but said SoftBank will concentrate on building “formidable” data centre capacity on earth.

Can the US boost its lead on quantum?

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders designed to accelerate US quantum computing development, promote adoption across federal agencies and strengthen cybersecurity defences against future quantum-enabled threats. The signing ceremony was attended by Ruth Porat of Alphabet [GOOGL], Arvind Krishna of IBM [IBM] and Matthew Kinsella of Infleqtion [INFQ].

Oil major’s AI demand milestone

Chevron [CVX] has signed a 20-year power supply agreement with Microsoft [MSFT] for a major AI-focused data-centre project in West Texas, deepening its push into electricity generation. Developed alongside investment firm Engine No. 1, Project Kilby is expected to provide 2.7GW of capacity in the Permian Basin. Chevron will decide later this year whether to build a dedicated gas-fired power plant, as it competes with ExxonMobil [XOM] to capitalise on booming AI-driven power demand.

Has Seagate’s AI potential already been priced in?

Data storage firm Seagate’s [STX] investment case ultimately rests on a simple proposition: that the AI boom will create exponentially more data than can realistically be stored on expensive flash memory alone. If that thesis proves correct, Seagate’s leadership in high-capacity hard drives and HAMR technology could support years of elevated demand, pricing power and margin expansion, as Aureon unpacks in this stock focus.

Oracle has decimated its workforce

The tech giant [ORCL] cut roughly 21,000 jobs over the past year, reducing its global workforce by about 13% to 141,000 employees as it restructures around AI, the BBC reported. In its latest annual report, Oracle said the deployment of AI technologies could lead to further cuts, and noted that restructuring linked to workforce reductions has cost about $1.8bn over the past year, sharply up from $374m in the prior financial year.

Three payment processing stocks to watch

The global fintech market generated approximately $650bn in revenues in 2025, according to research by McKinsey. The biggest vertical was payments, which generated approximately $250bn in revenue. With agentic AI likely to further increase the importance of frictionless digital transactions, Aureon looks at three key players in the payment processing industry: Shift4 [FOUR], Adyen [ADYEY] and Global Payments [GPN].

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