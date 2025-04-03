Self-Driving in Dubai

Uber [UBER] and WeRide [WRD] are partnering with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority to roll out autonomous vehicles (AVs), Seeking Alpha reported. This move advances Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims for 25% of all trips in the city to be autonomous by 2030. Uber will integrate AVs into its platform, starting with WeRide as its first tech partner. More details on the pilot program are expected in the coming months.

The Day After Liberation Day

US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all imports into the US, in what the EU has called a “major blow to the world economy”; the Paris and Berlin stock markets both saw a sharp drop on Thursday morning. The UK was hit with a 10% baseline tariff, half the 20% imposed on the EU. Elsewhere, China has said it will retaliate after its tariff level rose to 54%.

AI Stock Surges on Takeover Reports

Shares of UK semiconductor firm Alphawave [AWEVF] surged 47% in London on reports that Qualcomm [QCOM] is considering a buyout. Qualcomm has until April 29 to decide under UK acquisition rules. Reutersalso reported that Arm Holdings [ARM] recently explored acquiring Alphawave but ultimately opted against it. Alphawave designs high-speed connectivity solutions for artificial intelligence data centers.

Are Hopes High for Tilray’s Q3 Earnings?

Following a drop in share prices driven by a continued lack of development in US federal scheduling for cannabis, last week Tilray [TLRY] disclosed that it had been notified by the Nasdaq that TLRY stock is not in compliance with the stock exchange’s minimum bid requirement. CEO Simon Irwin insists investors should see the company as a diversified consumer goods firm and was hopeful following Q2 earnings. Could a positive Q3 earnings report help turn things around?

Wells Fargo Pours Water on Tesla

“Anything short of a deployed fleet ride-hailing paying consumers by this June will likely be seen as disappointing,” wrote Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan, summarizing his doubts about Tesla’s [TSLA] medium-term prospects. According to Seeking Alpha, Langan projects a 25% EPS decline in 2025. Wells Fargo’s $130 price target implies a more than 50% downside from $276.

A Wild Ride for Trump-Aligned Newsmax

Shares of Newsmax [NMAX] soared 179% to $233 on Wednesday, bringing its total gains since Monday’s debut to over 2,200%. However, the stock went on to plunge 45%, wiping out over $10bn in market value. Despite the drop, the stock remains up about 1,200% from its $10 IPO price. Founder Christopher Ruddy, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, now holds $9.1bn in stock, the Financial Times reported.

Rocket Lab at Risk?

Citi warned Tuesday that Rocket Lab [RKLB] could suffer if the US Space Force shifts from satellite constellation construction to service acquisition, according to Seeking Alpha, and comes to favor providers like SpaceX. Rocket Lab holds a $515m contract for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2. Read OPTO’s profile of RKLB stock, based on interviews with Peter Beck and Colin Canfield, the firm’s CEO and Investor Relations Manager.

